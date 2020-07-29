Brugger: “Cancel Culture, Revise History, Mandate Speech

True verbal exchange between family members: “Uncle xx was certainly a racist. Well, xx’s mother was one too. But they were both good people.” That is the core of the argument about “politically correct speech.” In this case, the family was from the Midwest. Like most people not living near anyone of color, the words were simply common terms that were seldom used about anyone personally known. WWI & WWII produced the terms Japs, Huns, and Krauts. America has a rich vocabulary to use in disparaging other people. For some of us, it is important to maintain the ability to feel there are humans who are of less worth than we are.

Until I lived in Charleston, I believed that the South’s Confederate Statues and use of the “Stars & Bars” was simply nostalgic. They were symbols of a cause lost, but heroically fought. They were part of the longing for the plantation and a genteel culture much like the Gilded Age on the East Coast or the landed estates of Europe. True in some cases, but a horribly naive perspective in others. Rather than symbols of the admirable culture expressed in such magazines as Southern Living, these statues and the flag to some individuals were symbols that (a major number of?) people approved of the racism of the old south. If not the slavery, at least the Jim Crow laws of the reconstruction.