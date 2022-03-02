Brugger: Can They Be Serious? It Appears So.

In a recent poll, it was reported that the majority of Republicans approve of Vladimir Putin as a leader. Our Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin, who is interning for the big job, made national headlines again by speaking by video at the America First Political Action Conference. That conference applauded Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

It hurts my heart to call this group of people Republicans. They have hijacked the brand and all but destroyed it. They call themselves conservatives, but they turn away from the reluctant, skeptical view of change characteristic of the name. By admiring the current head of the Russian Republic, they are championing the ideal of a kleptocratic autocracy.

Putin has given up any pretense of adhering to Communism and calls his opponents fascists. That is a throwback to what started as an anti-communist movement absorbed into a movement against Jews and others and committed to annexation of other countries. In some ways, Putin is as much a fascist as the WWII opponents who laid waste to western Russia.

Putin’s grand plan to weaken the United States and take its place as a world power gained traction during the twenty-tens. Using traditional KGB originated propaganda techniques enhanced by modern psychological warfare, the Russian FSB identified Americans and Western Europeans who had parallel agendas and weaponized them.

The geography of Russia poses a specific dilemma. The greater land mass is in Asia. During the last half of the second millennium, the leaders of the country courted integration into Western Europe. After Lenin and the Stalin took power, the country became fixated on increasing the population of White Russians. The government still is. In our country, we might call them white nationalists.

Putin is motivated by deep nationalistic feelings. He longs for the days of being the major power countering the west as much as he desires to be accepted by the west. He found common cause with people in the United States whose feelings of marginalization were fed by efforts to encourage other minorities. In addition, he is notoriously homophobic and misogynistic.

His “my way or the highway” style of posturing power to those common causes he has with them appeals to the alt-Republicans. However, copying him is not in their best interests. The strategies being employed to be the successor to Trump in an autocratic government show how brutal the fight can be. If the alt-Republicans long for the day when their voice is heard above the liberals, they do not understand the historic measures for maintaining power in an autocracy. Putin and Trump both throw out any acolyte who publicly deviates from his agenda in the slightest way. Freedom of speech and thought ceases when it sways others away from the leader’s power.

Putin is not hiding his grand plans. The invasion of Ukraine is a failure. He hoped to weaken the country from within and simply threaten further action. The rest of the world is appalled and seems to be uniting in non-lethal measures to counter the occupation. China may be able to benefit from the petroleum products flowing in their direction as a means of continuing Russia’s export efforts, but they are unreliable as a Russian ally.

Meanwhile, we have a problem in Idaho. How do the traditional Republicans distance themselves from the usurpers and counter their anti-democratic, autocratic agenda? Some are registering as independents, but they are often also giving up on engagement in government. Some are registering as Democrats. Still others, like the Lincoln project, are promoting an anti-Republican message, really meaning the alt-Republicans. The actual need is to gather strong opposition to the alts. The alts leave the Republicans, or the mainstream regroup and rebrand before the 2024 elections. I have given up on the 2022 election season unless few alts prevail in the primaries. Before March 11, I hope there is strong opposition from traditional Republicans or Democrats to every alt-R in Idaho.

If the alt-Republicans have a vision for American government, name it and claim it. Don’t use the party of Lincoln as your brand.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0