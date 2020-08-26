Brugger: Campaign fatigue in the time of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week is the Republican’s turn to enthuse us with their convention. I know that our president is disappointed to not have the energy rush that all extroverts have when surrounded by other people. He also seems to crave the adulation of his numerous pep rallies. This season of COVID and natural disaster must be tough on him.

My readers may think that, because my preference this year is already settled on the Biden-Harris ticket, that I will not be paying attention to the Republican convention. However, ever since Eisenhower and Stevenson battled their nominations out on our new black and white tabletop TV, I have admitted to being a political junkie. BTW, I Liked Ike. I will be watching the live stream from The Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who oppose Trump and support Biden.

For several national campaign seasons, I have been suffering from campaign fatigue. I feel that the news has been consumed with conjecture regarding the presidential nominee for four years. When polls indicate that a president has a high or a low approval rating, it is news. But it is journalistic soothsaying to speak about who might be in opposition (from either party) by the next election season. Of course, it becomes an issue once a candidacy is announced, but rumor and deliberate fishing for interest in a prospective candidate is opinion, but not news.