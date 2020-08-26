Brugger: Campaign fatigue in the time of COVID

This week is the Republican’s turn to enthuse us with their convention. I know that our president is disappointed to not have the energy rush that all extroverts have when surrounded by other people. He also seems to crave the adulation of his numerous pep rallies. This season of COVID and natural disaster must be tough on him.
My readers may think that, because my preference this year is already settled on the Biden-Harris ticket, that I will not be paying attention to the Republican convention. However, ever since Eisenhower and Stevenson battled their nominations out on our new black and white tabletop TV, I have admitted to being a political junkie. BTW, I Liked Ike. I will be watching the live stream from The Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who oppose Trump and support Biden.
For several national campaign seasons, I have been suffering from campaign fatigue. I feel that the news has been consumed with conjecture regarding the presidential nominee for four years. When polls indicate that a president has a high or a low approval rating, it is news. But it is journalistic soothsaying to speak about who might be in opposition (from either party) by the next election season. Of course, it becomes an issue once a candidacy is announced, but rumor and deliberate fishing for interest in a prospective candidate is opinion, but not news.
Primary elections for the presidential candidate were a progressive measure to give more party members a say. At one time, parties chose delegates who were free to decide at the convention itself. The downside has turned out to be that the convention coverage becomes tedious. Conventions have become free media for each party and their nominee. The most exciting event is may be a riveting speech by someone who has been virtually unknown and then becomes someone to watch for the future.
The primary season is just too long. States have competed to be the king maker and have had great success selling media, hotel rooms, food and campaign materials to various campaigns. The American public has been subjected to too many slogans and mudslinging remarks to make a very informed choice on issues. The most useful media during the primary elections this past year was the one on one interviews and town hall events that gave the candidates a better forum to speak about their ideas for governing.
We would be better served by a national primary day coordinated by the states to coincide with other necessary elections. That date should be in June so that local elections would be decided by the beginning of most local fiscal years. No candidate should declare or begin collecting anything more than promises of support for their campaign until the first of January in an election year. I would prefer the national campaigns themselves to kick off after Labor Day. This abbreviated campaign season would do two things. Candidates would have to speak to wider audiences for a shorter amount of time. Technology allows us to do this. Expense budgets could be leaner. More importantly, the American people could focus on issues without giving in to campaign fatigue and missing something important to their voting decision.
There is plenty of time in four years for persons who are interested in the presidency to write and speak in numerous public forums. Even an incumbent should not be allowed to collect campaign funds until the election year. The need for politicians to “dial for dollars” has been debatable for several decades now. The limits on the time (and money) spent on the presidential race might give more local politicians a chance to be heard as well as finance their own campaigns.
Citizens need to have access to a broad range of ideas about how public problems should be handled before slogans are crafted. As conditions evolve in the three years between presidential elections, candidates should be listening to comments from all around the country without the additional need to specifically advance their campaign. It is hard to listen with empathy while waiting to advance your own ideas. Shorter campaigns would encourage informed voters.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
