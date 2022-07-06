Brugger: By striking down Roe, the Supremes are still debating the great compromise

I am disappointed that the court struck down Roe, but I can comment with a deep breath. The debate over when a zygote becomes a person is still unsettled. The Supreme Court did not outlaw abortion; they said that the Constitution allowed the individual states to define the procedure’s legality. Women can obtain a safe, legal abortion in more states than allowed it 50 years ago. The medical procedure is standardized, and there are competent medical professionals to perform it.

In the United States, all access to medical care depends upon the ability of the patient to pay for it. The Constitution and Supreme Court decisions do not use economic measures to define the equality promised by our founding documents. The Bill of Rights makes no exceptions regarding social class or economic class. Privacy is not codified within the Bill of Rights because it would make the investigation of law breakers almost impossible. Two areas where privacy is virtually absolute are medicine and organized religious practice. Doctors and priests have the right to keep their patient interactions and confessions private.

The rule of law is the nation’s bedrock, and we elect members of governing bodies to enact those laws. We have statutes defining law enforcement. Our Constitution provides the criterion for acceptable legislation. The Supremes make that decision. However, when most citizens decide it is necessary, they amend the Constitution. Lawmaking is a slow process by design. We avoid the whim of a single dictator or the self-serving lawmaking of an autocracy.

I have defined the background necessary to criticize the Supreme Court’s clear line of thinking correctly. It is also essential to consider new legislative action to address the dissatisfaction caused by this recent decision.

The Conservative justices are often called originalists. Interestingly, they are often bible fundamentalists. They prefer to understand literal words. Since I dislike disparaging people, I would say that their legal thinking lacks mindfulness. The Constitution’s words have evolved in meaning over time. Subsequent thinkers elaborated on the enlightenment philosophy, which is the document’s foundation. These circumstances are why legal scholars delve into intent when deciding the merits of a case. On the other hand, the legal system should not

venture into legislative matters. Recent decisions by the Supremes have pointed out that courts cannot write new laws.

The Row decision seemed to respond to the fear and disgust expressed about the justices since the leak of the draft opinion. The polemical tone of the decision was harmful to the cause of civil discourse. It armed the positions of a specific political party. Since the majority wanted to reverse an earlier decision, they could have used the absence of an unrestricted right to privacy in the Bill of Rights as the reason. That is the literal truth.

The court decided whether the Federal or State government should write the laws on this subject. It is the eternal tension within our representative democracy. Both sides are right, depending on the matter of any law and who will be affected by it. Federal laws are practical when individual laws create uncertainty for citizens. State laws are better at addressing matters where states don’t have a common interest. These two sides of the debate, big government vs. small government, cannot be resolved in one case.

The Constitution poorly categorizes the separation between what is good for society and the individual’s rights. The Founding Fathers could not consider our advances in medicine in the eighteenth century. As we go ahead, we need to consider our right to make medical decisions for ourselves. This freedom is the issue around vaccines and masks. It is also present in decisions about abortion, assisted suicide (euthanasia), medically recommended surgery, and treatment of mental illness.

Doctors and priests should be livid at the limbo left by denying any constitutional right to privacy. Priests have a long tradition on their side, but doctor-patient privacy could be at risk. Denying a doctor’s right to refuse to perform abortions because of moral or religious beliefs was as wrong as saying a patient has no right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy.

Letting Roe stand would have furthered legal stability, but the court essentially said that citizens hadn’t written the laws establishing the necessary legal code to answer these questions. It’s time to get busy. Discuss. Decide. Vote.