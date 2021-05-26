Brugger: Bureaucratic Bumbling Always Sinks Large Organizations

Everyone complains about The Government. Then they complain about the person elected to head The Government. The easiest government to distrust is Federal. The run-up to the 2022 state election will feature considerable rhetoric about how bad the current Idaho government is. The degree of suspicion about government is one reason for the Great Divide in politics today. One side wants to fix things gradually while the other side believes in the demolition of the existing and, sometimes, rebuilding.
I have worked for the Federal government as a civilian and in the military. I have also worked in the private industries relating to manufacturing, insurance, telecommunications, and retail. Bureaucrats run all levels of government and all large businesses. However, the word bureaucratic originates from its use describing government. Many entrepreneurs and smaller business owners have chosen to work outside of a bureaucratic organization. They become the owner and supervisors of the enterprise.
All bureaucracies have two weak points. The first problem occurs by misinterpreting regulation by mistake or intent. The second problem is inflexibility when a situation does not fit the rule. Both stumbling blocks can originate from the politics within an organization. Remember, politics at its most basic meaning concerns the application of power between three or more people. All groups of people, teams, workgroups, offices, departments, directors, and legislative bodies have political differences and loyalties. A fair amount of the error comes from the executive in charge and a failure of attention to direction.
In other words, the maximum for all endeavors is, “You get what you inspect, not what you expect.” One current catch-phrase is quality control. Humans resist it for several reasons. Who wants to go over past effort? Who wants the shame of identifying mistakes? The cost of doing better may be burdensome. And, of course, who wants to be caught with their hand in the cookie jar?
Murphy’s law, “anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” applies to all human plans. Our suspicions about governments, big business, and even our neighbor’s intentions may be influenced by how strongly we allow that law to control our lives. When we individually expect the worst, we generally find it. However, when we are guiding effort, skepticism is essential.
Recently, I have had thoughtful conversations with friends who have a deep distrust of government at all levels. Communicators whose intent to strengthen that distrust have added to our national irritability. A prevalent left of center view of big business is equally cynical. When we allow ourselves to make decisions on these generalized beliefs, the outcome is rarely positive. It reinforces a vicious cycle.
Without attention to the specifics, all organizations will ultimately fail. Even if the advocates of sweeping change in government prevail, they will only be successful if they can manage their bureaucracy. A cynical view of government will continue if the only changes made are toward public policy. Legislation can have unintended consequences and incompetent legal expression, but unchecked bureaucrats cause as much or even more harm.
Please understand that I am not saying that individuals who work in bureaucracies are different from every human on the planet. As a group of persons, they are not bad. However, individual actions can be inept or even illegal. Oversight provides course correction, and an investigation uncovers corruption. When money is not available, inspection is often the first activity deleted from the budget. Mistakes are not corrected, the entity’s reputation suffers.
Our current unemployment dilemma offers an example of the devil in the details of regulation. Some facts. Unemployment increased because of the pandemic. Congress was asked to legislate an economic solution to their loss of wages. The answer appeared to give workers more money when they did not work, particularly in lower-wage areas. Delayed claims made people suffer. Fraud increased.
Attention to detail would have produced better results. Write legislation with consideration of State regulation and income level. States upgrade computer systems as needed even before the pandemic. Plan and fund training.
Unfortunately, political life is obsessed with personal attacks and angry rhetoric. Our attention focuses on opinion wars and ignores detail. Modern life requires scrutiny of the complex to avoid bumbling into collapse.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.