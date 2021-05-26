Brugger: Bureaucratic Bumbling Always Sinks Large Organizations

In other words, the maximum for all endeavors is, “You get what you inspect, not what you expect.” One current catch-phrase is quality control. Humans resist it for several reasons. Who wants to go over past effort? Who wants the shame of identifying mistakes? The cost of doing better may be burdensome. And, of course, who wants to be caught with their hand in the cookie jar?

Murphy’s law, “anything that can go wrong will go wrong,” applies to all human plans. Our suspicions about governments, big business, and even our neighbor’s intentions may be influenced by how strongly we allow that law to control our lives. When we individually expect the worst, we generally find it. However, when we are guiding effort, skepticism is essential.

Recently, I have had thoughtful conversations with friends who have a deep distrust of government at all levels. Communicators whose intent to strengthen that distrust have added to our national irritability. A prevalent left of center view of big business is equally cynical. When we allow ourselves to make decisions on these generalized beliefs, the outcome is rarely positive. It reinforces a vicious cycle.