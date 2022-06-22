Brugger: Boys will be boys, but will they become men?

I like males as much as I do females. Those I know intimately enough to call friends either share my interests or are good enough to share theirs. My parents raised me to be anything I wanted to be, and when the realities of the sixties began to show me that not everyone agreed with that point of view, I began to call myself a feminist. I was outspoken that neither our genitals nor our hormones should dictate the trajectory of our lives. I was including men in that position.

The organization of society toward giving men various types of power has a long history, and it seemed as though there was considerable persuading was needed to even things out. However, I had also observed that men had a hidden burden to bear. Society did not give them a free pass to do whatever interested them in life. Our culture demanded that they leap into any fight, remain composed when they experienced any emotion except anger, and shoulder every burden for women and children. No wonder they insisted on assuming power in every relationship.

Unfortunately, some women felt that only anger would persuade men. At the same time, other women did not want to change their position in society. If they were being well taken care of, they were happy to accept limited choices. The uncertainty about our expectations of each other based upon our sex at birth has diminished. Still, I believe it has been harder for males to become comfortable with almost unlimited possibilities than for females.

One of the reasons is sexual and child abuse. Adults who have experienced physical or mental abuse from someone will often generalize their fear and anger to anyone of that sex. We all tend to dismiss anyone who makes us angry. Those dismissed as individuals without a reason they can identify often think it is because they lack sexual attractiveness. That can be a severe problem as we enter puberty.

Both sexes can be subject to bullying. The subject can be a diverse range of human characteristics, but when it tends to be about a lack of masculinity or femininity, it can destroy a person’s will to make bold choices for their life. Should a talented male train for the ballet? Should a woman enjoy physical labor? If a woman can do traditionally men’s jobs, what signals masculinity? I believe that males are becoming disadvantaged in overcoming sexual stereotypes. They are also losing adult mentors to help them with their male identity.

While attacking male power, we have also weakened male bonding. Adult males are reluctant to become too close to boys. They fear the charge of “grooming” them to become sexual partners. Few fathers have the skill and competency to teach boys (or girls) how to fix things, and organizations like the Boy Scouts have lost their reputation as an activity that builds self-esteem by teaching boys skills.

Organizations like the Proud Boys started as a drinking club of males who wanted to gripe about women, even disparaging them. They needed to find a way to feel superior to the women who seemed willing to take over their place on the planet. One gun manufacturer proudly marketed his version of the AR-15 with the slogan “masculinity reclaimed!” The men I care about do not seem to have lost their masculinity, but some men are evidently still looking for it.

I believe that society needs a course correction. Instead of concentrating on only what girls can do, we should focus on what young people can do. We need to mentor young men the same way we mentor young women. We need to be clear that being a male or a female gives no advantage in hiring or advancing in the world. The range of physical and mental abilities varies among humans, but that range used for an effective life will change as technology alters the nature of the effort and its results. Gender stereotypes must go. We must appreciate each other on whatever paths we choose to take during our life.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0