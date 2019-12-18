I’ve had a very intellectually stimulating week. Various community interactions gave me material for several columns. I have decided to just break several ideas down into paragraphs in the interest of brevity. I know that you, respected readers, are busy at this time of year.
One of the meetings I attended had a presentation by a company which is, essentially, a complete front office suite for small businesses. They become the staff which a business of greater size puts together to handle payroll, staffing, benefits, other HR matters, training, strategic planning, etc. It made me think of the challenges of starting a business beyond having a great idea for a product or service which is needed by a community. I wonder how deeply our politicians understand the dynamics of having a robust main street filled with thriving business. Regulations and employee relations which larger business has staff for must be handled by a sole proprietor who also has the stress of cash flow and profit to worry about daily.
Do you know that there is a very enthusiastic group of citizens who are dedicated to bringing a Children’s Museum to our area? I am impressed with all the leg work they’ve extended so far. Maybe you’ve noticed their pop ups showcasing what a museum can do for/with children? They are asking for “Founding Funds” now. Please consider it in your charitable giving. The money qualifies for the 50% tax credit from the state of Idaho.
Another meeting this week was sponsored by the City’s business development office, CSI’s business incubator and several commercial realtors. It featured a keynote speaker from Idaho’s branch of the Urban Land Institute. The discussion ranged from how to keep our city economically viable through real estate investment to a mega look at the market for real estate development, residential and commercial, across the country. I learned that our zoning code is currently receiving an update from what has been in place since the 80’s. The most current draft is on the city website. A quick takeaway for me was the large scope of the interest in making Twin Falls a superb community to live in. You can be sure I’ll continue to comment on this issue.
An exciting opening this week was a local office for the Idaho Women’s Business Center (IWBC). In partnership with U of Idaho and the US Small Business Administration. It will make it easier for businesses owned and run by women to network and find supportive ideas about dealing with some of the unique (meaning different from male) challenges of running a business. This also recalled a concern I have about whether there is still robust mentoring for men. It’s a think I will probably write on later. The county is to be commended for bringing together non-profit organizations like IWBC on the second floor of the County West Tower. I see a real chance for synergy.
Not least, I attended Chris Talkington’s official retirement from the City council. For 44 years, he has been on and off the council, managing 7 terms in total. That is dedication to this place we call home. It doesn’t surprise me, though. He is a former Commander of the American Legion; a fellow AF veteran. He is a great example of the civic service skills which military service develops.
As I often do, I urge you to consider the vibrant community we have in the Magic Valley. It is up to you and me to continue to build on the efforts of others. We can’t simply let someone else do it. This week was an example for me and you too.
