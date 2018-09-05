I try to read every comment to my columns that are added online. I am frequently accused of being a Democrat, a liberal, or a socialist. While I have previously explained why I registered as a Democrat in Idaho, this comment is about how I am trying to influence policy decisions in both political parties because:
I refuse to be pushed into a box with either party. I reject the current labels assigned to each party by the other party. I admit to liberal thinking because I am interested in what’s new. I am a social scientist, but I abhor economic socialism. I believe strongly in private business financed by the savings of individuals invested prudently — which I take to be the essential strength of capitalism. I believe it is the purpose of government to organize and regulate society to prevent the abuse of either privilege or aggression. I believe in helping others.
Marietta Peabody Tree, whose life was otherwise not one I would esteem, once said, “When I visit (wealthy) friends in countries where they must live behind high walls and pay for security, I feel fortunate that such measures are unnecessary in the United States.” This was about life in the United States following the Second World War. I am upset because it is not as true today. There are not hordes of criminals everywhere, but because of increasing economic and other resentments, there has been a rise in verbal and, sometimes physical, violence against people who are elitist or are seen to be privileged in one way or another.
Economic resentment is caused by a major shift in disposable income away from most Americans into the hands of people who already have significant economic advantage. Households now need two incomes to achieve the same standard of living that one income could achieve fifty years ago. In fact, even single individuals with or without dependent children struggle more than in the past. I understand the resentment of people who are being supported by the social safety net. It is hard to agree with arbitrary income levels that make people eligible for income subsidies when you are only a few dollars of hard-earned income away from those benefits yourself. If you are young and are being told you will have to save more for retirement, why wouldn’t you resent people with social security incomes? Save from what extra income? They ask. What I am trying to change is the regulations and tax laws that have created the massive income transfer to people who lived perfectly secure and extremely economically advantaged lives before being given even more. I understand the resentment of people who think politicians have used government to become personally advantaged. I understand that it seems like businesses sometimes make decisions without regard to their effect on communities or their workers. Intellectual snobbery is exhibited by people who are merely ordinary in most ways but have adopted an air of superiority. These are stereotypes of the elites.
I once embraced membership in these groups but came to reject them as I considered what is moral, ethical, and spiritually healthy for me. I admit that over nearly three-quarters of a century of thinking about what makes society work or not, that I have regrets about views I once fervently held. I am now trying to change the conversation away from the elite to everyone.
In the United States, the population is made up of majorities and minorities. There are more people who like football than opera, but their interests are not better or worse. They are different. Our government was designed to respect both the many and the few. I am committed to thinking about public policy that does the same.
