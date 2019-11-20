We have all been influenced by advances in automation since the invention of the steam engine. The often-mentioned concern is that certain jobs are being taken away by automation, and that is an undeniable truth. It is also true that new kinds of jobs are being created that have never been done before. I don’t know about you, but I never dreamed about being one of the people working in a clean room to prepare a capsule for a launch in space when I was growing up.
What I am thinking about today is what advancing technology has done to our satisfaction with life. I am thinking about economics as well as sociology and psychology with maybe a little history thrown in. While few women mourn washing clothes over a water boiler or dragging all the rugs out for their fall and spring cleaning, I suspect quite a few men and some women bemoan the fact that they can’t work on their own cars anymore. How about the fact that modern lawnmowers are so loud that we can’t even talk with our neighbors when we meet doing our weekly chores? For many advances there have been few down sides. For others, a bit of consideration brings out hidden losses to our quality of life as productive and social beings.
During the upcoming season of Thanksgiving, it might be a good thing for us to consider those things we enjoy about our life as well as those things that have somehow been lost. Of the latter, which ones are well out of the way and which ones should we replace with other satisfactions? I’m not talking about a retreat to the past, but I sometimes think we have unexamined losses and dissatisfactions that are impacting our lives. By bringing them into our mind, we can begin to replace them with suitable substitutions.
Technology and automation have also had an impact on our financial lives and feelings of satisfaction. We may not be wearing out our bodies as we perform work, but we aren’t doing enough exercise during our everyday activities to satisfy our body’s need for movement. How do we cope? We pay money to exercise, to hunt, to vacation, to pursue hobbies. We must acquire more of a medium of exchange (money) to be satisfied than ever before.
You have free articles remaining.
The other economic reason that we often feel dissatisfied is debated politically, but not, in my opinion, with enough depth. All economies grow because investment multiplies the money supply. In some economies, the governing laws sweep money from the poor to the governing rich. The new name for these economies is kleptocracies. In our economy, there are plenty of pathways for us to reap the rewards of invested capital, but they are shrinking. That shrinkage is the cause of a lot of people to feel dissatisfaction about their life.
Growing an economy requires investors and producers. The producers provide the monetary return on investment. The problem for humans is twofold. There are an increasing number of people who can produce while technology is increasingly able to supply nonhuman production. Companies have made more money by employing technical advances to production than they have by paying more people to produce more. There is also the investment class (definition: those people who make money by making money). Even the large number of people who invest modest amounts (less than say, $100K total) in the stock market are not seeing the percentage of return they used to while money managers are “producing” the majority of the expansion in money by taking a percentage of trades, dividends, structuring financial deals, and more.
Talking about “taxing the rich” is not really the point. We as an economy must restructure the way the rewards of investment are shared. Our banking system and the stock markets used to do a much better
job of that. Everything from pension funds to endowments to individual wealth have suffered. We need to do more creative thinking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.