Brugger: As They Prepare, Our Legislators Need a Little Christmas

Have you noticed that people are putting up Christmas with more fervor than usual this year? It’s not unusual for retail to sneak Christmas into Thanksgiving, but homes around the Magic Valley began looking for the Christmas spirit right after Halloween. We need the light in the darkness. I choose not to expound on the reasons. The media in general is doing an adequate job of it. There is no doubt that #2020 will be a symbol of disruption in everyday life for years to come.
There is a sense of distress as we approach this Christmas that may have been matched during the Great Depression or the dark days after Pearl Harbor. However, we are all depending on the spirit of Christmas to lighten the load. What is this spirit? One word for it is Agape—one of three types of love expressed in the Greek language. Sometimes it is expressed as universal love. Is it magic? I doubt it. It is a collective recognition of how we as individuals are asked by our religious beliefs to interact in the world. The result is magical, but there is the reality of individual effort behind it.
This is not a year when the state Legislature’s opening will bring a sense of purpose and even new beginnings to Boise, or even to areas around the State hoping for action on important agendas. In Idaho, the malicious virus attacking our bodies has, unbelievably, attacked our body politic. It is a bloody sight. Harm is being inflicted throughout the state. Community cohesiveness, sense of purpose, and acceptance is being shredded by a distrust sown through the political polarization of the various types of media which inform public sensibilities.
Before the election and the pandemic and floods and fires marked 2020 as a horrible year, there were economic and social cracks in Idahoans’ sense of belonging. A satisfyingly low unemployment score obscured the number of people who were living from paycheck to paycheck and the amount of debt that was bolstering thousands of Idaho family’s standard of living. Schools had become as important for the childcare needed by workers as they were for education and there was an unrecognized geographic and economic digital divide throughout the state. Those problems and others still must be addressed.
It will be hard to be a public servant in the Legislature this year. After all, the conscientious legislator must always balance the diverse needs and opinions of all Idaho’s citizens. Unfortunately, this next session will feature a Republican group of members who have been schooled to engage in a no holds barred strategy. When combined with the grave matters which must be overseen, that approach will have an unusually dispiriting effect on the proceedings. The people I know and respect who have chosen to tackle large issues for the good of others are not part of this group.
The idea of public protest made up of individuals carrying semi-automatic weapons and the rampant name calling on every side is very different from the Peace on Earth and Goodwill toward Mankind which is the hallmark of the season. Women and men who work to peacefully resolve disputes are pushed into fearful rage when confronted by such tactics. No principled person wants this type of chaos because it is so very difficult to deescalate.
The middle way must hold next year. Yes, there are differences between traditional Republicans and Democrats, but only by steadfastly holding the center can the disruption of the Far Right be held back. It is a time for Christmas spirit to resolutely push into the new year and chase away the darkness of despair, disunity, and discord. As the song says, “We need a little Christmas, right this very moment. We need a little Christmas now.”
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
