Brugger: Another legislative effort needs funding, but we just cut taxes

Idaho students with dyslexia have not received all the intervention services needed to exhibit reading proficiency. Parents and their interest groups have been trying to rectify that for years.

Sen. Robert Blair(R) has introduced a comprehensive bill that would make it easier to identify the students with dyslexia and give them the extra tools to succeed. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has introduced another bill in the house with a firm cost of $97,000 for a state coordinator and $2M for the resources to implement. Proponents of students with dyslexia point out that the House bill does not help identify the students who need help. Her bill is “subject to appropriation”—does anyone else see the “I tried” excuse during the next election?

On Monday, the article in the Times-News diverted me from the column I had planned to submit. I was stunned that dyslexia was not the number one reading barrier addressed in Idaho. A few years ago, Henry Winkler spoke to educators at a conference in Twin Falls about his reading struggles caused by dyslexia. Sen. Blair emotionally articulated his father’s shame caused by bullying and calling him stupid because of his unattended dyslexia. A friend of mine, an honored special ed teacher, had two Master’s degrees even though she had dyslexia.

I fault a legislature focused on a voucher system to provide state-funded private education. They accepted the mantra of lower taxes/less government in the seventies and never recalibrated. I also fault those citizens who have failed to articulate precisely what more money should go for. There are adults in Idaho who live with a sense of needless shame because their school system failed them. They know that they are not stupid, but their reading ability has hampered their ability to show it. I can’t imagine the number of otherwise capable workers hindered by an inability to read.

I know that educators accept the challenge to help children identified as dyslexic, but parents struggle to find and fund testing for the less obvious problems. The research into this educational handicap is now extensive. We can make real progress. The Legislature can combine the Senate bill with the House bill to produce the needed legislation. But what about funding? Is this yet another use for the unneeded tax relief passed at the start of the session? Whose hide will the money come from?

At the end of every legislative session, I wonder which government services are now underfunded in Idaho. Politicians will play the shell games I mentioned in another column during the coming election season. The effort often produces less trust in government because citizens want to believe that government-funded services will be delivered as promised.

If I were an investigative reporter, I would attempt to pick up the budget requests left unfunded. How many needed transportation projects did the department identify? How many are funded? Who asked for more employees but did not get funding? Which agencies are under-resourced to complete their tasks and will therefore receive citizen complaints during the next fiscal year?

No one wants a State government to ask for or spend revenue on frivolous projects. I admire Idaho’s JAFC for its efficiency. I disagree with the how-low-can-we-go approach toward income and spending. If a majority wants to do away with a government effort, kill it. The death by a thousand cuts only feeds resentment when a department fails to deliver an expected outcome. Vote on a mandate when a department should stop providing a service. Don’t hide behind an obscure denial of funding.

The issue of attacking dyslexia as a barrier to literacy is something I never thought was ignored within the Governor’s push for reading competency by third grade. It is an example of the effort left on JAFC’s floor after they finish their job. I believe that most Idaho citizens would object if they knew.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

