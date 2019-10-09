ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) is an acronym used by The United Way to characterize families who are living paycheck to paycheck and, at times, need to access the social safety net in order to stay in their home or even pay for food. The family can meet their expenses if they have no unusually high expenditures in a month. For some, a credit card provides the cash for emergencies, but many must resort to payday lenders. That leads to even greater budget pressure. As you drive around the city, I’m sure you’ve noticed the significant number of quick loan opportunities.
I first heard about ALICE in a discussion about the problems faced by most children in our elementary schools. It is a useful measure. In Twin Falls, the ALICE income (meaning the amount of money needed by a family of 4 to break even) is $54,540.
This is about twice the Federal Poverty level. This is one reason why people who must seek assistance sometime look as though they are well off. They may even own a home or a newer car, but they are living close to the edge. With two paychecks making up the household income, a layoff, a prolonged illness, or some type of unusually expensive car repair could send the family into social services.
I want to consider something that the tax bill passed under the Trump administration allowed that could be one step closer to answering the problems of income inequality and the threat of automation taking away well-paying jobs. That bill raised the standard deduction to $25,000 for a family. That is approximately the poverty level designated by the Federal Government. In effect, the first $25,000 you make is tax free unless you want to itemize. That is why so many people saw a decrease in their withholding last year.
If the IRS used the ALICE standard or a derivative for every county in the US as the income threshold for taxes, it would mean that no one would pay taxes on the income needed to break even. In a way, it is also the way to have a minimum income level, although it would not be guaranteed. It would, however, end the too common perception that a pay raise also means a tax increase which takes away the positive effect to the budget. For some, filing taxes would amount to saying, “yes, I’m here just getting by”.
Revising the ALICE amount every year would adjust for the fluctuation in housing and other prices as areas grow. It would also be a useful statistic in measuring the need for social services as well as government services and subsidies. It could honestly be said that taxes do not eat into income needed to cover basic needs, which are food and shelter. Employers would have a rule of thumb to measure the sufficiency of their wages and benefits.
Since all income levels pay sales taxes, and property taxes are part of the rent or mortgage payment, states can use Federal guidelines in determining fair tax rates beyond the ALICE income. Expenses needed to produce income (tools, uniforms, professional licenses, etc.), perhaps mortgage interest on one home, and some medical expenses could be considered necessary deductions. I would also like to see charitable contributions allowed to their full extent.
Considering this large change to the way taxes are collected and paid, I would expect that a complete revision of the tax code would be needed as well as significant effort toward a 21st century computer system for the IRS. Each administration and Congress enjoy fiddling with the tax code, and often the every day American is at a loss to understand what effect the changes will be to their standard of living. It seems to me that, by establishing an ALICE income and a more easily understood tax code, the government would go a long way toward eliminating the idea that taxes eat into income sufficiency.
