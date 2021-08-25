Brugger: Afghanistan: Graveyard or, Perhaps Birthplace of Empires

Trump and Biden were both right. It is time to end this expensive chapter of American history. As far as we know, Trump did not consider evacuation of anything but troops and equipment. He also set a date for the Taliban’s overthrow of the government the west was supporting. Biden extended Trump’s mandate and encouraged peace talks in Doha, Qatar. They were going nowhere. Biden overestimated the resistance the Taliban would face.

The Afghan government had no desire to form or participate in a government with the Taliban. Ghani left the country with much of its treasury. The members of his government had prepared for the loss of the military and financial support of the west. The Taliban took the US at Trump’s word. We planned to leave. They began to gather control.

The current exit chaos will end, but it does not need to be the end of hope for Afghanistan. Our former and current military members have a great passion for the people they encountered over the past twenty years. Afghanistan has better roads, sewers, and schools than it did 20 years ago. Cell towers dot the landscape, and the internet has widespread use. Women have been educated and own financial assets. I doubt that Taliban leaders want to give up the economic advances and return to a less developed country. China is already extracting its mineral wealth, and other countries are eying investment opportunities.