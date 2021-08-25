Brugger: Afghanistan: Graveyard or, Perhaps Birthplace of Empires

Starting two weeks ago, the scenario playing out at the Kabul Airport is deeply troubling to a Vietnam-era veteran. It’s a reminder of the end of that war. Then, there is “Black Hawk Down,” another demoralizing failure. Other than the hugely successful counter to Iran’s invasion of Kuwait, no subsequent military action has equaled the simulating accomplishments of WWII.
After we won the Second World War, we occupied our former enemy countries. We established law and order, we rebuilt infrastructure, and we established a government framework. We used short-term autocratic governance to develop a lasting democratic government. History has shown a positive result.
The United States and its allies decided not to use the same strategy in Afghanistan or Iraq. We brought in an electoral process before we established a method of governance and then demonstrated how it would work. No process eliminated the existing culture of corruption or vetted government officials for apparent abilities.
Insurgent warfighters wear down an established military because they can melt into the civilian population, regroup under the radar, and then roar back. Because the Afghan government we were backing was corrupt to its core, few supported it relentlessly. It looks like very few were willing to fight in the absence of a paycheck paid by the Western Allies, chiefly the US. Twenty years ago, the fight was for the power to control. It still is. The Taliban is not interested in soft diplomacy. They are not intimidated by gunboats, air forces, or boots on the ground to advise their enemies. Only an overwhelming force can control the country.
Trump and Biden were both right. It is time to end this expensive chapter of American history. As far as we know, Trump did not consider evacuation of anything but troops and equipment. He also set a date for the Taliban’s overthrow of the government the west was supporting. Biden extended Trump’s mandate and encouraged peace talks in Doha, Qatar. They were going nowhere. Biden overestimated the resistance the Taliban would face.
The Afghan government had no desire to form or participate in a government with the Taliban. Ghani left the country with much of its treasury. The members of his government had prepared for the loss of the military and financial support of the west. The Taliban took the US at Trump’s word. We planned to leave. They began to gather control.
The current exit chaos will end, but it does not need to be the end of hope for Afghanistan. Our former and current military members have a great passion for the people they encountered over the past twenty years. Afghanistan has better roads, sewers, and schools than it did 20 years ago. Cell towers dot the landscape, and the internet has widespread use. Women have been educated and own financial assets. I doubt that Taliban leaders want to give up the economic advances and return to a less developed country. China is already extracting its mineral wealth, and other countries are eying investment opportunities.
The choice we have here in America will make a significant difference. We can choose to shun refugees and grow further resentment of the United States in the Middle East. That resentment will incubate any number of terrorist organizations. On the other hand, we can take advantage of the skills and ambition of the thousands who want to make their home here. We can count on them to add to our neighborhoods, and we can count on them to continue to support a democratic government for Afghanistan and a modern culture.
It is pointless to mourn what might have been another outcome for our efforts in Afghanistan. We are leaving a transformed country for the people left behind to pick up the pieces. The refugees we accept and encourage will continue the effort. Americans must ally with them.
Military might does not win hearts and minds, but friendship and cooperation do. The Taliban will choose coercive power with resentment, or it will choose shared authority and build on the advances of the last twenty years. All is not lost, but it could be if we neglect our opportunities.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.