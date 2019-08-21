It was a violent week. Now law enforcement has arrested (at this writing) 5 young men who telegraphed their intent to follow the too frequent examples of others and commit some form of mass murder. Now news outlets are talking nonstop about gun control. I am tired with starting every conversation on how to prevent murder, mass or singular, with the subject heading Gun Control. As far as I am concerned, everyone who lives in the United States as a legal resident is protected by the constitution if they want to own a gun. Absolutely.
However, there is one phrase in the Second amendment which we may have overlooked. It mentions “well regulated.” At the time, a militia was considered to be civilians who owned a gun, or more, and was willing to be called upon to defend their country or state. Part of the necessary regulation has been through the formation of the national guard. Armed defense of the state or country is no longer a primary reason for individual citizens to own guns. As a practical matter, however, there are thousands who are firearms hobbyists. They own guns; the second amendment applies to them. The lingering “militia” mentioned in the constitution is alive and well. It would be a costly effort to overtake the United States on land. There would be certain armed resistance.
The conversation we should be having is how we can effectively license gun ownership throughout the United States. Licenses are not 100 percent effective, but anyone who does not have a license for everything from driving to cutting hair is considered a lawbreaker. They can be arrested, fined, or both just for not having a license. With a license, anyone could buy and store guns immediately anywhere. Private parties, gun shops, and gun shows would only have to check that the license was still valid. A license would be proof that the owner knows gun safety, how to shoot, and has passed a background check.
The most important part of a license is that it can be revoked for cause. It can be reinstated by showing that the cause is no longer valid or, that it was not valid in the first place. Like a blood alcohol test, certain situations can be said to be proof that the license can be suspended or revoked. Domestic violence, bond awaiting trial, conviction until a sentence is completed could mean loss of license and any owned firearms. Relatives and friends could request suspension of license and confiscation of firearms with due cause. Anyone possessing a firearm without a license would lose it immediately even if they were not threatening. Law enforcement could be less subjective in certain cases and more effective in keeping firearms away from people who should not have them. I would also suggest a juvenile license for those under 21 who are not in the armed services. The use and possession of a firearm would have to be under the supervision of an adult.
An absolute ban on guns is unconstitutional. State by state regulation has not been practical. Control of assault-type weapons is an additional subject. The pressing problem is how to get weapons out of the hands of people who want to murder and intimidate. Americans want to own guns, but not everybody is responsible enough to have them. Licensure procedures could be in place within a year. Let’s get it done!
