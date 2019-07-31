Our Magic Valley Legislators came into town in order to update their constituents on their plans for the upcoming legislative session. They exhibited an admirable willingness to open the doors to the hallowed halls of the state legislature to the citizens of the area and connect them on a personal basis to state government. They then proceeded to outline their plans to make it harder for any individual to gain access to the legislative process itself. What started out as a measure of open government ended as a wink to those in the majority party that everything would be done to ensure that no new voices would be heard.
After the success of the use of the initiative process to pass the majority of Idaho’s citizen’s demand for Medicaid expansion, the current legislators plan to make it harder for citizens to use that process in the future. The message appears to be that those who influence in the Republican party’s agenda are entitled to unfettered power in state government. It’s an example of autocratic government at the state level. Considering that the Republican party in Idaho alleges to oppose government that takes over the rights of the individual, their position can rightly be called hypocritical.
In a second issue, the Republicans are planning to resurrect a procedure for designing legislative districts along partisan divides which was dropped in a move toward more open government. Idaho’s current nonpartisan commission, backed by the secretary of state and the Idaho supreme court, is the envy of those in states whose redistricting is completely at the will of the majority party. Since we only have two congressional districts which by federal law must be of equal size, the problem of district boundaries is only at the state level. The Republicans have a concern that Idaho’s more urban areas might lean toward the Democratic party and give them a stronger voice in the legislature. There might even be more bi-partisan legislation that would loosen the grip of the powerful in the Republican party. The horror!
Civic leaders in Twin Falls have long wanted the authority granted by the state to propose a local option sales tax. This is another way in which government revenue decisions are brought closer to a citizen’s personal preferences. However, the legislators showed little respect for that idea. They want, at best, to tie state approval to some form of property tax relief. That would force local government to depend on the more regressive sales tax for revenue. It would neutralize the additional revenue the sales tax is designed to bring in.
I agree with Linda Hartgen’s position that the Medicaid expansion initiative did not include funding provisions and that it could have. However, the legislature could also have explored ways to bring in new revenue. While I do not think that government has the unrestricted right to levy taxes without concern for an individual’s right to the fruit of their labor, I do feel that government should give citizens the ability to decide whether or not the benefits from increased government spending outweigh their need to pay fewer taxes.
Contrary to the majority of Idaho’s Republicans, I do not believe that low taxes alone will bring new economic growth to Idaho. For most citizens, the decision to reside somewhere depends equally on quality of life as well as income. It matters much less that I have more money in my pocket if our public infrastructure is crumbling, our schools are not preparing kids for 21st century life, or healthcare is not accessible when I need it. I am heartily tired of legislators whose every response to new ideas is, “We would need new money to do that.” That is the reason Idaho is late in adopting real ID. That is why students seeking education beyond high school must take out student loans. That is why we have a deficit in the Idaho transportation budget. Idaho citizens need to be asked what they want from
government, told what it may cost, and then asked to decide if the cost is worth it. That is open government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.