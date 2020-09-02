Brugger: A Week of Spectacle and Disobedience

Wow, some fireworks, huh? Lots of American flags. Historic sites. Impassioned speeches. Ammon Bundy removed from the legislature in an office chair. It was hard to decide what to highlight in this week’s column. Or, perhaps it was only too evident. The Republican National Convention featured a four-day celebration of American greatness while carrying the undercurrent of a call for complete disregard of large numbers of Americans. In the America of Donald Trump, we are terrified of anyone who disagrees with us. We are sure of impending chaos and (further) economic decline if Trump is denied four more years (or wink, 12 or 16). That message echoed through the halls of our legislature.
When it was clear that Charlotte would not tolerate an in-person convention, Trump brought two of the producers of his hit TV show, “The Apprentice,” to spice up the presentations. He made liberal use of backdrops only he could authorize and which no president in memory had elected to take advantage of. Breaking from tradition, the producers appeared to orchestrate acclaim on every broadcast. It was a further example of the Cult of Personality which he has established around him.
Back in Idaho, we had Ammon Bundy as head of the grievance driven anti-government crowd, who aspired to take over a special session of our legislature designed to give an open government a place in handling the COVID-19 crisis. Openly risking infection, they crowded into the Capitol building with enough anger to break a glass door. No doubt, Bundy is feeling satisfied that he grabbed headlines for not one, but two days because of forceful ejection from the (grandstand?).
There is no doubt that Americans and people around the world are frustrated at the changes COVID has caused in our lives. An economy that seemed to be replacing the Great Recession has faltered. We want someone to fix it. Now. We want to believe that we are moving forward in our lives. We want to be able to engage other people without masks and in friendly crowds. Circumstances have made our underlying class system apparent as the undesignated caste system it is. There is unrest, but there does not have to be civil destruction.
One disadvantage those of us who have not chosen to engage the political world has is inexperience in getting anything changed. Another disadvantage is the caste system I referred to above. Until I read the book “Dream Hoarders,” I had never considered how the economically and socially privileged had built a system that restricts access to the resources to advance both financially and socially. Many of the restrictions have not been deliberate. They are advantageous to those who make the rules, and they assume they are beneficial to everyone. For instance, things like education savings accounts and health savings accounts are useful only to those who have more income than it takes for basic needs. They also give an advantage of access to both better education and health care.
With the emotions generated by a patriotic spectacle, it is easy to believe that a candidate will address our concerns with passion. As we join a like-minded crowd in protest, it is easy to think that we have the majority agreeing with us. Sometimes it is true. At other times, it is theater. The Roman poet Juvenal called it bread and circuses. For too many individuals in America, answers have proved to be superficial. A small gesture is made, but nothing changes for the better.
The American flag is a symbol that can unite, or it can be a disappointment when that unity is nothing more than empty gestures. For me, America connects with an idea. The ideal is equality (of access) and justice (without preference) for all. Americans have grievances, and they have a constitution that specifically allows them to ask the government to consider them. Our patriotic fireworks should pop for satisfaction in unity rather than expected triumph over dissent.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
