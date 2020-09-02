Brugger: A Week of Spectacle and Disobedience

There is no doubt that Americans and people around the world are frustrated at the changes COVID has caused in our lives. An economy that seemed to be replacing the Great Recession has faltered. We want someone to fix it. Now. We want to believe that we are moving forward in our lives. We want to be able to engage other people without masks and in friendly crowds. Circumstances have made our underlying class system apparent as the undesignated caste system it is. There is unrest, but there does not have to be civil destruction.

One disadvantage those of us who have not chosen to engage the political world has is inexperience in getting anything changed. Another disadvantage is the caste system I referred to above. Until I read the book “Dream Hoarders,” I had never considered how the economically and socially privileged had built a system that restricts access to the resources to advance both financially and socially. Many of the restrictions have not been deliberate. They are advantageous to those who make the rules, and they assume they are beneficial to everyone. For instance, things like education savings accounts and health savings accounts are useful only to those who have more income than it takes for basic needs. They also give an advantage of access to both better education and health care.