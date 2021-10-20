Brugger: A Tale of the Tails That Want to Wag the Dog

The Democrats have a problem with the faction of the party that calls itself Progressive. They have adopted the label of a movement from the first twenty years of the last century. Like all successful political efforts, it had a wide range of rhetoric associated with it. There was a fair amount of admonishment of the rich, which, in public policy, constrained monopoly and enabled effective labor movements. It popularized the city manager form of government we have in Twin Falls. The amendment of the constitution allowing the election of Senators by popular vote rather than by state legislatures was another result.

The current Progressives have adopted platforms focused on easing the grip of the few over the many with increased Federal funding of higher education and Federal subsidizing of childcare. They have changed the former Progressive’s attention on conservation and the protection of significant public lands through designations such as National Parks. Their current emphasis is on easing the harmful effects of global climate change.

The Republicans have a faction waging war on the same issues from a different perspective. This faction wholeheartedly believes that our governments created the means for the few to keep the many from various social-economic advantages. They conclude that their hard work and ingenuity would level the playing field if legislation imposed no limits.