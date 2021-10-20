Brugger: A Tale of the Tails That Want to Wag the Dog

The Democrats have a problem with the faction of the party that calls itself Progressive. They have adopted the label of a movement from the first twenty years of the last century. Like all successful political efforts, it had a wide range of rhetoric associated with it. There was a fair amount of admonishment of the rich, which, in public policy, constrained monopoly and enabled effective labor movements. It popularized the city manager form of government we have in Twin Falls. The amendment of the constitution allowing the election of Senators by popular vote rather than by state legislatures was another result.
The current Progressives have adopted platforms focused on easing the grip of the few over the many with increased Federal funding of higher education and Federal subsidizing of childcare. They have changed the former Progressive’s attention on conservation and the protection of significant public lands through designations such as National Parks. Their current emphasis is on easing the harmful effects of global climate change.
The Republicans have a faction waging war on the same issues from a different perspective. This faction wholeheartedly believes that our governments created the means for the few to keep the many from various social-economic advantages. They conclude that their hard work and ingenuity would level the playing field if legislation imposed no limits.
In the middle of these two factions lies the lingering activism which animated the civil rights movement. Both sides are using the rhetoric of civil/constitutional rights, in part, to moralize their positions. Unfortunately, the fingers pointed at the opposition are accusing the other of having weak moral standards. They are fighting words in most instances. Adrian Arp, PhD., a frequent commentator in this and other publications, often mentions the book, Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky.
The book became well-known only after a mention in a memoir by Barack Obama and then used as proof of his intent to reshape the United States into a Socialist country. Arp says that Alinsky dedicated the book to Satan, but my copy says, “To Irene.”
In 2012, Michael Master wrote Rules for Conservatives. I plan an in-depth comparison later, but my first scan of both texts indicates an emphasis on “why we should win” and then “how we should win.” The differences appear to be in the why not the how. Both books discuss putting together plans to defeat the other side. Judging from the display of firearms in public protests by the anti-government Republican faction, they seem more determined to conquer the opposition than the Progressive faction’s desire to further their cause. In the sixties, the opposite was true.
Using my headline’s metaphor, the Progressives are the tail trying to wag the dog. As for the Republican faction, they seem to be acquiring the characteristics of a Pit Bull. The Democrats had a similar faction in the late sixties, and established party members were concerned. The Republicans elected Nixon by forming a new coalition with those who did not support the anti-war movement.
Republicans’ strategy has been intriguing in the last twelve years. They have spent a good deal of time branding the Democrats, already characterized as the liberal party vs. a conservative party, as Communist-leaning Socialists. They have perpetuated the false equivalency of failed socialist governments and Democrat public policy. They are now gaining membership by being Not Democrats and failing to mention the Libertarian foundation of their aspirations.
When libertarianism and socialism appeared as political philosophies, communism and anarchy were their respective fringes. Communism is total government control, and anarchy is the absence of government control. There is no powerful support for either extreme today, thank goodness. However, within the necessary debate about the role of government in our lives is lurking the discouragement of those who just want to get on with their lives. They despise the current messy politics within our representative democracy.
A puppy’s wagging tail can overset him, while the mature dog knows that his tail is only one of many signals to use when communicating. Neither political party should allow its tail complete control of its behavior.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.