Brugger: A Real Reason to Distrust Government

The walls came tumbling down. Over one hundred people lost their lives in an instant and the dark of night. This was not a natural disaster that has an all too familiar story. This was a failure of human responsibility. Who to blame? No doubt, many of those seeking answers will note that various levels of government failed responsibilities given to them. They will not be wrong, but since any government in the United States serves at the request of the people who are governed, all citizens need to consider their civic responsibilities.
Identifying a common enemy is a powerful way to gather dissimilar people into a group with a common cause. The government as the enemy has become a catchphrase for discontent for far too long, ranging from annoyance to heartfelt outrage. The phrase is harmful because it wraps too many circumstances into one metaphor. The sad reality of the collapse of the Champlain Towers illustrates actual governmental failure only by explaining the negligence. I will begin at the highest level of our government because I want to end with individual responsibility.
Our federal government collects data on infrastructure ranging from insufficiency to identifying the quality of the various materials used. I suspect that we should expect increased communication with state and local governments. Every level of government needs to be able to use the best practices when exercising their duties.
State and local governments deserve most of the scrutiny when discussing building failure. The first thing to look for is corruption. Did someone knowingly ignore construction faults or inspection faults? Did money or favors exchange hands? The second item to consider is how soon the problems were apparent. Was corrective action delayed? Why?
Over the past few days, statements by officials indicate that the county will be reviewing its building code and making significant changes. Is the state considering mandates for the rest of Florida? Are other local and state governments seeking to learn from the errors uncovered and mandating practices that will prevent future tragedy?
The second to last level of responsibility is the Condo’s board of directors. Reports indicate that they had recently notified residents about the structural problems and the money required to address them. Did they fail to pay for an inspection to determine whether building occupancy could continue? Irresponsible governing boards cause significant damage to our belief in law and justice. Since corporations are legal creations, their governance has set rules. Boards of directors are responsible to stakeholders. When they fail their responsibility, it weakens belief in a fair justice system. In other words, government has failed.
Who is ultimately responsible? The people who put the government in place. Do we, who are responsible for government, sometimes dismiss the people who pay attention as troublemakers? How do they get our attention? Do we think that someone else will take care of it? Do we dismiss the notion of the requirement to share the costs which give us our wellbeing?
I want to coin a new word, citizening. Like adulting, which means accepting personal responsibility, it is not always easy. It means assuming responsibility for the common good through government at every level. The advantages of both actions are exciting.
We look forward to charting our future without constraint. Then we discover that responsibility comes with boundaries. We must choose from among too many possibilities and cannot give up learning new things. We must pay attention. The temptation is to ignore duty and engage in more pleasant things. When it comes to participation in government, ignorance produces unexpected consequences. We blame the government, avoiding blaming ourselves and our inattention.
Citizening and adulting result in feelings of pride, but they are not often exciting. If we lived in a country where we had less liberty, we wouldn’t worry about citizening. We would have to take whatever justice the government decided to give us, and our adulting would provide us with fewer freedoms. Thankfully, we still have a choice. We can pay attention. We can trust the government because we know that we have the power to make it responsible to us.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.