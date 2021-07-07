Brugger: A Real Reason to Distrust Government

State and local governments deserve most of the scrutiny when discussing building failure. The first thing to look for is corruption. Did someone knowingly ignore construction faults or inspection faults? Did money or favors exchange hands? The second item to consider is how soon the problems were apparent. Was corrective action delayed? Why?

Over the past few days, statements by officials indicate that the county will be reviewing its building code and making significant changes. Is the state considering mandates for the rest of Florida? Are other local and state governments seeking to learn from the errors uncovered and mandating practices that will prevent future tragedy?

The second to last level of responsibility is the Condo’s board of directors. Reports indicate that they had recently notified residents about the structural problems and the money required to address them. Did they fail to pay for an inspection to determine whether building occupancy could continue? Irresponsible governing boards cause significant damage to our belief in law and justice. Since corporations are legal creations, their governance has set rules. Boards of directors are responsible to stakeholders. When they fail their responsibility, it weakens belief in a fair justice system. In other words, government has failed.