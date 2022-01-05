Brugger: A New Year, An Old Legislature, and Regressive Thinking

It is January 2022. After all the emotions between Thanksgiving and Christmas, many of us are ready to take a breath and relax. However, by the middle of the month, the activity around Boise will drown out any peace remaining from the holiday season. The Idaho Freedom Foundation continues to find fault with just about everything. The drumbeat from Northern and Eastern Idaho did not stop during the holiday season—which includes the celebration of Christmas. They celebrate when one of their disciples gains distinction by getting a headline in the news.

The legislators who gather this year will have no trouble finding their offices, the restrooms, and the best places for lunch near the Capitol. They are all old hands this second of two terms until the people vote again on their performance.

Unfortunately, the prevailing thought among too many legislators is regressive. They yearn for a government size that suited an agricultural, sparsely populated country. They harken back to the debates over our constitution and accept the false narratives that it establishes a limited government, that Christian Theology formed our law, and that freedom means individual choice in every action.

Given the historical background they accept, it is understandable that they underestimate the current expectations all citizens have for their government. When we consider that we all desire simplicity in our lives, a rational stand might be to limit the reach of government, but that cannot meet the needs of our population.

The big news about our exciting times is that Idaho now has an unprecedented budget surplus. That is partly due to a very conservative FY 2022 spending plan. It is also due to the refusal of legislators to want to tackle many of Idaho’s pressing problems. Many legislators believe that a budget surplus indicates that taxes are too high.

There is understandable tension between urban and rural areas in Idaho and the entire nation. I grew up in Denver, the most densely populated capital city in Colorado. Residents of the more rural areas and those who lived across the mountains constantly complained that Denver got all the benefits of taxes and attention from the state government. I thoughtlessly dismissed them.

It is easy to dismiss the concerns we don’t share with others. Life experiences away from my place of birth gradually made me realize that I could not judge others’ opinions with certainty without thoroughly understanding their point of view. Considering what I know of other points of view for this legislature and its deliberations, I want to state my preferences for the session.

First, and most important is, to allocate the surplus to government programs and not tax rebates. Bolster the rainy-day fund. Establish a grant fund for school districts that need to kick-start a program, repair a facility, add more technology in classrooms. Establish health-care scholarships for providers who pledge to practice in rural areas. Fix more roads. As I said, we have a surplus because we were conservative in funding at the beginning of the fiscal year. That wisdom now means we know how much more we can spend before July 1, 2022.

Examine property taxes and what they are supposed to fund. Give relief to those who need it because of fixed incomes or low incomes sufficient for current tax levies plus their house payment. For investors, higher value is good. The higher property tax is the cost of doing business. They don’t deserve relief.

Take the chokehold off local government and allow them to set property taxes and exemptions at the city and county level. Local option taxes allow the citizens of a specific area to approve those things they are willing to pay more taxes for.

There are overlapping committees considering local government and taxation. I would like to see a robust rural caucus that brings their concerns to the public and the legislature. Urban dwellers do not understand people’s concerns in less populated areas. Since print and broadcast media are headquartered in cities, urban concerns dominate the news media.

Our legislature must concentrate on funding state government and passing just laws. It does not need to fight the culture wars or legislate individual virtue.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

