No matter why we celebrate, becoming excited about the darkest, bleakest days of the year in our Northern Hemisphere is a wonderfully hopeful thing to do. I’ve often wondered how the far smaller population south of the equator which experiences this depressing season in June handles it. When we lived in Germany, people left their outside Christmas lights on until just before Lent. It added a spot of joy when traveling rural roads in the dark winter night.
A big shout out to all of you who braved the weather and, in some cases, the roof to string the lights that brighten our nights here in Twin. There is Holiday Lane south of Curry that has taken over the type of displays which made the Magic Valley Mall so wonderful for a few years. I’ve even received notice on Facebook about promising holiday displays. May I urge everyone to keep them up through the Christmas season which ends on January 5? One of my never changing crusades is to celebrate Christmas for the 12 days it exists in church calendars and to only prepare for it for the four weeks before the 25th. For me, less stress, more joy.
Yes, I am well aware that not everyone is a Christian. Not everyone celebrates Christmas as a religious holiday. I grew up in Denver where there was a thriving Jewish community in East Denver and scattered throughout the city. Interestingly enough, it was East Denver that could be counted on to host the most elaborate Christmas displays. Even the Denver City-County building was (and is) known for its display of Christmas lights. They stay lit through the National Western Stock show and Rodeo which ends at the end of January! Denverites were urged to follow suit, much to the joy of our electric company.
The point is: people in our Northern Hemisphere have always symbolically brought light to these darkest days of our calendar. Throughout recorded history, the miracle of light in darkness has been a part of religious practice. The specific religion is not important. The closer we come to short, dark days, the more we yearn for the sun. We need its warmth and its illumination. We all celebrate the turning toward more sunshine; hence, there are many celebrations in this time of year. There is no “war on Christmas.” World culture surrendered years ago. Kindness and love are the mark of the Holiday season.
If there are skirmishes over Christmas, they are over whether it is “allowed” to celebrate the season without proclaiming that Jesus the Christ is the only reason. My preference is to “put Christ in Christmas.” However, I do it without judgment of those who only celebrate light coming into the world. Far too many people have suffered for not obeying religious rules imposed in the name of God (or any other name for a higher power). What is important, I think, is celebrating the spirit of hope and charity which marks our darkest days.
The last half of this year has been especially difficult for the United States and many parts of our world. As I write, we have millions displaced by war or under attack. Australia has lost the sun because of wildfire smoke. We as a nation are experiencing what may be called a civil cold war. We need Christmas!
I sign this missive with a heartfelt prayer that every reader finds the joy of this season in small ways and uses that joy to spread cheer and hope to those who cross your path. You can be a light on a dark day. We can all be sure that there are brighter days to come.
