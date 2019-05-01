Pun intended.
Thursday’s Business Day Breakfast hosted by the Twin Fall’s Chamber of Commerce featured Governor Brad Little as keynote speaker. After hearing about two Lifetime Achievement Awards and the annual Person(s) of the year award, attendees were convinced that our community is blessed with people, some of whom own or work for local businesses, who are interested in the well-being of all the residents in our community. Governor Little followed on with kudos for successful initiatives he has been a part of. He singled out the college of Southern Idaho and Pres. Jeff fox for mention about many of them.
Governor Little spoke about the areas where he is making improvements in the life of people in Idaho. All of these are clustered around a goal of making Idaho a place where our kids will want to stay as adults or return to when their other adventures are over. I approved of all the areas he spoke about (any difference is in the details of execution), but I am very enthusiastic about one in particular.
Little spoke about something that has many parts and is hard to find language to summarize. He settled on Confidence in Government. Complaining about a government at all levels or, for that matter, the management of a company, is an American pastime. Our Declaration of Independence leads us to believe that we have the right, and the Constitution implies the duty, to speak out about government’s faults. However, in the minds of some, these faults have been combined into reasons to distrust government absolutely. He told us that his number one charge to his administrators is to do the thing most likely to be seen as listening to the public regardless of inconvenience to the department This, I believe includes transparency, empathy, and good old customer service.
He spoke of something else which pertains to Government Confidence while talking about developing or growing a business. It was a suggestion that one point of contact for situations involving many permits, licenses, and bits of information is an answer to making business growth less burdensome. Idaho is already doing some of that with the Health and Welfare department. There are now social workers (navigators) who are tasked with taking on the whole person (or family) and rounding up the bundle of social support available to them to get them onto their feet. All of us who have ever had to put together a group of people or a collection of facts to advance a project can appreciate the wisdom of this.
He also spoke about the need to move production to consumer. I would also add the need to move supplies to the producer. He was talking about transportation infrastructure. He insisted that there should be a reliable amount of funding for transportation every year. He did not talk about tax revenue, and I would. I have lived in Idaho for 15 years, and there has never been enough revenue to fund our transportation infrastructure. Increased taxes are the only method for getting the revenue needed.
Just as property tax has different mill levy’s, why not designate an (increased) percentage of income and/or other taxes toward roads bridges and public transportation? Business, I believe, should shoulder a bigger burden because good transportation benefits them directly. Gov Little mentioned the number of bridges needed to cross our canal systems. Perhaps canal companies should pay and pass the costs on to the farmers and homeowners who use canal water. Idaho should investigate some high-speed rail, including (gasp) rails through the wilderness in order to bring us closer together. I believe that a combination of extra vehicle registration fees, user fees, and municipalities contributing in order to be connected along with long term bonding would pay for it. The federal government could grant the easements to lay the track over government property.
In response to my question, the governor mentioned that there is now a high-speed internet task force. This pretty much cinched my impression of our governor as someone who is doing a credible job, and I can say is the best governor I did not vote for. Now, the Lt. Governor is another story for another column.
