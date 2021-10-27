Brugger: A Government of Equals is Possible

A recent letter to the editor used the phrase “natural aristocracy” and triggered a train of thought I have been developing for over time.

It has been an unchallenged axiom that you cannot change human nature. However, a traveling Rabbi 2022 years ago said something different. He said that we could and should love everybody as our creator loves us. Then, our nation’s founders explained one of the reasons for their rebellion against a government by the aristocracy with the same assertion. Perhaps the time is now for those who believe in the United States of America to work on that challenge set by our founders.

One mental strategy that I have used to avoid feeling less than is to think up reasons for being more than. It can apply when I do not prevail in a group or when people like me suffer degrading public comments. Is this merely human nature? Perhaps. Or it could be a response learned from others. I prefer this latter idea.

The idea of aristocracy has practical uses. It is a way of preserving both power and property. Its acceptance frees others to pursue alternate goals; until those goals run counter to the aristocrat. According to our biological imperative, our primary need is to survive. As human life has become more sophisticated, that survival has translated into the preservation of power. When three or more people are involved, it becomes political. Who should have the power?

In recent times, we have replaced aristocracy with meritocracy. The advantage, of course, is that the accident of birth does not guarantee personal power. The disadvantage is that it is sometimes difficult to discern which precise characteristics apply to the situation. When I taught performance management to supervisors, they often complained that writing performance standards were challenging. It was easier to think, “they really ought to want to.” We say that about congress all the time. It’s a phrase that has little meaning.

The problem with Democracy is that not everyone always gets the government policies they want. Even when everybody I know agrees with me, I don’t know everybody. Others have friends who agree with something different. None of us have unlimited power. Even lethal force has its drawbacks. Someone can use deadly force against you. Going back to biology, we all want to prevail.

Our current lack of civility and winner take all approach to public politics and economics is the subject of this discussion. People who sell their physical and mental effort and their precious time to investors and their entrepreneur partners lack economic advantage. Their share of the profit gained does not give them political profit.

When you have adequate assets, you can buy time and access to education. With these, you can accumulate more wealth or have an extensive choice of activities. Time is bought by hiring others to do your work. For the fortunate, retirement gives you time since you don’t have to work for your income. A smaller range of choices in life is constraining. That is the opposite of the freedom promised as a privilege of being an American citizen. When added to any constraint of opportunity to gain social prestige, we have the impulse to play a socially based game of “King of the Hill.” We push other people out of power with words and actions that have the effect of lowering their self or public worth.

Academic and bureaucratic institutions, plus the arts, have always defined an elite. The term, often subjective, has been the subject of both comedy and drama for centuries. Thanks to the social sentiments exposed since the 2016 presidential campaign, our nation has made fighting words out of the elite.

What if we, as individuals, pay less attention to the elite as an American substitute for aristocracy? What if we become skeptical about the privilege that the word elite gives someone? What if we dig deeper into personal characteristics and less into global adjectives? What if we decide not to assign worth, blame, or disdain as the adjective that describes each other. Actions are fair game, the person, not as much.