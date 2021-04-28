Brugger: A good cause disappears when fundraising becomes its business

“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.” — Eric Hoffer

Hoffer retired from public life in 1970 before the internet became as important to sharing information as the printing press. Internet communication is less expensive for communicators than print, broadcast, or cable TV and speaking venues. Anyone can find attention for their thoughts. His words have more gravity in today’s run-away media culture.

What I hope are thought-provoking examples follow. Sadly, corrections run into our right to free speech, but I invite you to ponder them and share the discussion with others.

I have been a supporter of measures to conserve natural resources, protect the ecological web of life, and fight the pollution caused by toxic substances for decades. I can testify to the fact that organizations dedicated to those efforts have metastasized. Unfortunately, far too many of the newer organizations and even established ones spend more money on advocacy than paying for solutions to the problem. They have, at best, become an advocacy business. In other cases, they are a racket that gathers money in the name of a cause and enriches the organization’s staff while claiming tax benefits as a form of a non-profit.