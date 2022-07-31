 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
ANOTHER VIEW

Bay: Put the Pacific into NATO: NAPTO

  • 0

Beijing’s and Moscow’s lawlessness and collaborative belligerence threaten all sovereign nations in Europe and Asia.

We still have time to respond with a war-deterring diplomatic stroke: extending NATO’s Article 5 to committed nations in the Pacific and East Asia who already field NATO-ready military forces.

Background: The NATO treaty’s Article 5 exemplified the hard, clear-eyed diplomacy that won the Cold War. Cheekily known as the Three Musketeers Clause, Article 5 told the Soviet Union “that an armed attack against one or more of them (NATO members) ... shall be considered an attack against them all.”

Each member would then take “action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain” NATO security. The enemy had to attack a member’s territory or member “forces, vessels or aircraft” operating “in or over” NATO territory.

People are also reading…

Moscow and Beijing: Neo-Fascist Russia and Communist China are demonstrably lawless. Russia signed the 1994 Budapest Accords and guaranteed Ukraine’s territorial integrity in exchange for its nuclear weapons. In 2014 Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded and annexed Crimea.

China signed the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) treaty. Ignoring the treaty, China construction barges and fishing boats invaded the Philippines. The barges built artificial islands with jet air bases; the fishing fleet poached Filipino reefs. As the invasion progressed, Beijing claimed Filipino seas as Chinese territory.

In 2016 a U.N. court backed Manila’s accusations of robbery and invasion. Beijing still ignores the verdict.

China also broke the Sino-British Treaty and crushed Hong Kong.

Chinese-Russian collaboration is multifaceted but these germane diplomatic and military cases make the big points. China supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian and Chinese diplomats collaborate as they seek to create and exploit political rifts among targeted nations worldwide. In the Pacific, the Russian and Chinese navies, air and missile forces stage mock attacks against Japanese and American air bases and naval targets, from Hawaii to Tokyo Bay.

Does China encourage North Korea to threaten missile strikes on Guam and Hawaii?

That’s a question with nuclear and NATO-less implications.

The U.S. is a founding NATO member. However, Guam and Hawaii are not covered by the NATO treaty and Article 5. The original 1949 treaty covered Europe and North America north of the Tropic of Cancer. Puerto Rico, Guam and Hawaii were outside the geographic zone.

When Turkey joined NATO in 1951 the treaty was amended and Article 5’s reach extended. About 97% of Turkey is in Asia — Anatolian Turkey.

2022’s serendipity: Article 5 already covers a slice of Asia.

Expanding NATO and extending Article 5’s geographic reach in order to deter war isn’t a new idea. Though discussed for years, likely Asian members — think Japan — have favored strengthening deterrence using existing security arrangements, such as the bilateral and trilateral relationships that connect the U.S., Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Lawlessness and invasion, however, alter the calculus. In early June Japan’s Nikkei.com featured a story with this quote from Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.: “Let’s build a NATO for the Pacific. We need allies to get back on the offensive against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) ... as Chairman Xi (Jinping) looks to expand his sphere of influence, we need a new military alliance centered far out into the Pacific.”

At the end of June leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand attended NATO’s Madrid summit.

On July 3 Turkish journalist and foreign policy analyst Mehmet Kanci wrote (at aa.com.tr) that the Asia-Pacific four’s attendance “confirmed that the alliance will go beyond its Transatlantic identity and wave a flag in the Trans-Pacific geography by 2023.” Kanci noted NATO’s new strategic concept document calls China a common threat. China’s “malicious” hybrid operations and rhetoric (e.g., “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy) “harm the security of the alliance...” Kanci concludes NATO’s “paradigm shift” has begun.

Let’s speed up the shift and put the Pacific’s P in NATO. North Atlantic and Trans-Pacific Treaty Organization. If NAPTO seems awkward, APTO is apt.

Austin Bay

Austin Bay is an author, syndicated columnist, professor, developmental aid advocate, radio commentator, retired reserve soldier, war game designer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Politics: Congressman Simpson chose love and capitalism

Inside Politics: Congressman Simpson chose love and capitalism

Opinion: Several years ago I was at the Idaho State Capitol chatting with a prominent Right Wing Party State Senator about politics and baseball. I knew him before I ever got involved in Idaho politics, so we were friendly. We enjoyed needling each other about our disparate political views. At some point in the conversation, the issue of gay marriage came up. Being a religious conservative, I fully expected him to give me the party line as to why he opposed gay marriage, but he surprised me.

Crapo: Well-earned retirement savings

Crapo: Well-earned retirement savings

Idahoans work very hard. Some work well beyond a typical retirement age. Having the retirement savings necessary to enable Idahoans to choose whether to work, rather than needing to work, in senior years can better ensure a secure and enjoyable retirement.

Brugger: How to stop playing the blame game

Brugger: How to stop playing the blame game

“It’s all your fault!”; “You made daddy mad!”; “You will never be anything!”; “You lost the game!” I regret to say that I sent those messages to my children at times when they were young. It is common for us to assign blame before we get to the purpose of our rant. We seek an opportunity to change a situation. Unfortunately, shame overcomes any constructive thought a person could apply to the problem. A child’s first thought is to defend themselves to stop the shaming. These are examples of behavior learned in childhood and turned into a habit as an adult. Unfortunately, it is not an effective way to find a positive outcome.

Other View: Chuck Schumer learned nothing from the failure of pot legalization in California

Opinion: During the next year, California officials said last week, the state expects to seize "more than $1 billion worth of illegal cannabis products." That announcement came a few weeks after the U.S. Justice Department bragged about guilty pleas by 11 unlicensed California marijuana merchants who had been nabbed with help from state and local law enforcement agencies.

Crapo: The greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in history

Crapo: The greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in history

Unemployment fraud during the pandemic has been the greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in American history. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) estimates unemployment fraud has left taxpayers on the hook for $163 billion, or more, and only around $4 billion has been recovered. 

Other View: Biden's border kills more immigrants

Opinion: We are a nation of immigrants because generations of foreigners traveled here yearning to be free. Chasing big dreams, immigrants have made the United States among the smartest, most productive, most diverse countries in human history. We owe immigrants real hope, not the false promise of free-for-all border crossings that increasingly kill them.

Inside Politics: The GOP dies in Idaho: Officially

Inside Politics: The GOP dies in Idaho: Officially

Opinion: I’ve spent the last five years knocking on thousands of doors for Idaho candidates and causes because you get a sense of Idaho’s values. Whether it’s Medicaid Expansion, education, property taxes or library policies, you really understand a person’s values when you’re talking to them on their front porch. What I’ve gathered is that many Idahoans are not nearly as Right Wing as you might think. That being said, a minority of Right Wing Idahoans are programmed. That became official this past weekend in Twin Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News