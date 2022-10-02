Bay: Iran's latest rebellion, in context

On Sept. 13, Iranian Islamic dictatorship “morality police” in Tehran arrested a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini. The morality police charged her with violating the regime’s dress code. She hadn’t covered her hair properly, or something.

On Sept. 16, Amini was pronounced dead. The Tehran dictatorship established by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini said a heart attack killed her. Witnesses who saw her in the hospital said she died from a severe beating — a brutal beating committed by Iranian Shia political Khomeinist zealots whose real god is the power to kill.

Big Point No. 1: Amini’s Khomeinist killers want to kill a lot of people. The Khomeinist death cult controlling Iran ritually screams “Death to America” and calls Israel a “one-bomb country.” The “one bomb” Tehran’s hate cult invokes is, of course, a nuclear weapon.

What doesn’t appear in major media is the sorry and cowardly depth of America’s feckless response to the Iranian people’s appeals for aid and assistance in escaping the terrible Aryan Islamofascist regime that brutalizes them.

“Aryan” puzzles you? Iran is short for Aryanistan. Land of the Aryans. That’s the way privileged Iranian Ayatollah regime supremacists regard themselves.

Their Semite, Turk, Slav and Caucasus Mountain hillbilly neighbors?

Like Hitlerite German Nazis, the ayatollah clan considers these neighbors to be Untermensch. Translate that as “lower beings.” God and the ayatollahs demand the Aryan-Iranians dominate.

And if you can’t dominate them, a nuke will really bring death to Arabs and Turks and Israelis and Americans and whoever — so the robed dictators claim.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration leveraged this Ayatollah Aryan supremacy claptrap to fashion the Abraham Accords. Arabs and Jews are both Semites. Check with the Saudis and Emiratis. Despite the ayatollahs’ incessant “nuke Israel” propaganda, the Gulf Arabs know Iran threatens them.

This isn’t 21st-century racist pap. Iranian supremacists in various guises have been peddling this propaganda for some 4,000 years.

Big Point No. 2: President Joe Biden’s administration has ignored the Abraham Accords. Why? The Trump administration promoted them. According to Biden ayatollahs, all things Trump are bad, verboten, unclean, and if they actually create strategic stability, they are forbidden knowledge. Democrat Party media pals like The New York Times and MSNBC must never mention them under penalty of cancel culture.

My bet: History will call the Biden administration’s failure to reinforce the Abraham Accords its second-greatest strategic failure. Its foremost failure: the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

Back to current events in Iran. Amini’s death has brought the Iranian people into the street. Since Sept. 17 the robed regime has confronted mass demonstrations, with several dozen people killed and thousands arrested. Police stations have been burned — not because the Iranian people want to defund the police, but because the regime they serve is controlled by misogynist thugs who murder innocent women because they didn’t wear a scarf.

Amini’s 2022 murder echoes 2009. On June 20 of that year 26-year-old Neda Agha-Soltan exited a car in the middle of a street demonstration triggered by 2009’s clearly rigged national election. A regime sniper immediately shot her through the chest and killed her.

Videos recorded her murder, providing global evidence of the Iranian regime’s war on women and civilization.

But the Obama-Biden administration? In 2009, as the anti-Khomeinist demonstrations intensified and Iranians begged for American support, the Obama-Biden administration remained silent.

That silence in the face of dictatorial cruelty blew the best chance the Iranian people have had to this day to topple the true evil dominating their country.

From the start of his administration, President Barack Obama offered concessions to Iran’s Aryan cult. Why? His administration was riddled with multiculturalists from the academic Left who thought American power and strong American leadership were the source of the world’s most wicked problems.

In 2009 Obama failed to immediately support the Iranian demonstrators. Instead of promoting democracy he opted for finger-wagging and strongly worded memos. Gray-haired profs with ponytails may love it, but in the international arena they are kindergarten theatrics.

Biden, Obama’s veep, is now in charge. Fair bet: the robed dictators will once again crush the Iranian people’s rebellion.