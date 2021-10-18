Bay: China Tests Taiwan After Biden's Afghanistan Debacle

The strait is narrow. Delay has fatal consequences.

At the strategic level, the penetration was another provocative Beijing test of Taiwan’s faith in reliable American support of its defense. To be frank, U.S. support for the defense of Taiwan translates into protecting the small democracy’s very existence.

In a theoretical frame, the Chinese show of force air operation was a classic example of a “power cocktail,” mixing what strategists dub basic elements of power, in this instance diplomatic, intelligence/information and military power.

However, Communist China’s threat to Taiwan isn’t theory. From Mao Zedong on, senior Chinese Communist leaders have vowed to seize Taiwan. Often Beijing obfuscates that vow with rhetoric like a “formal declaration of Taiwan independence” will immediately lead to a cross-Strait war.

The Pentagon and several open-source analysts also identify other camouflage for Beijing aggression. In addition to formal independence, the cases include:

No. 1: Unrest within Taiwan, and note Beijing could seed unrest

No. 2: Foreign intervention in Taiwan’s internal affairs, and that could mean anything from selling Taiwan F-16 parts to providing loans