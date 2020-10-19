Ask Policemandan

Q: Can you shoot ducks from canal banks? — Mick
A: That’s an easy one, no I can’t because I don’t have a hunting license. Okay in case that was not a bad enough joke how about this one, banks and guns don’t match. Stop booing I saw you chuckle.
In my opinion from my interpretation of the law, I would have to say that shooting from a canal bank does not constitute shooting illegally.
Idaho code 36-1508(a) reads: No person shall discharge any firearm from or across a public highway.
Canal banks from what I know don’t constitute public highways as they are private property that is usually owned by canal companies. Now if they were directly next to a public highway then I could see an issue there.
Let’s go a little more into what Idaho code deems as a public highway and then y’all can make your own decisions from that.
Idaho code 49-109(4) defines a highway as: "Highway" means the entire width between the boundary lines of every way publicly maintained when any part is open to the use of the public for vehicular travel, with jurisdiction extending to the adjacent property line, including sidewalks, shoulders, berms and rights-of-way not intended for motorized traffic. The term "street" is interchangeable with highway.
(a) Arterial. Any highway designated by the local authority as part of a major arterial system of highways within its jurisdiction.
(b) Controlled-access. Any highway or roadway in respect to which owners or occupants of abutting lands and other persons have no legal right of access to or from the highway except at such points only or in such manner as may be determined by the public authority having jurisdiction over the highway.
(c) Through. Any highway or portion of it on which vehicular traffic is given preferential right-of-way and at the entrances to which vehicular traffic from intersecting highways is required by law to yield the right-of-way to vehicles on the through highway in obedience to a stop sign, yield sign, or other traffic-control device.
I would conclude that if you’re going to be hunting on a canal bank then the same permission should be asked for as if you would if hunting on any private property.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.
