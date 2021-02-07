Ask Policemandan: What's the difference between eluding and felony eluding?

Q: What is the difference between eluding and felony eluding? — Edith

A: Well, for starters the first one is a misdemeanor and the second…..anyone, anyone? I was also going to add that one will get you into more trouble than the other. Can you guess which one? (Stop booing, I heard you chuckle).

The simplest to explain this is to simple give the Idaho code that references eluding.

Idaho code 49-1404 defines eluding as this: “Any driver of a motor vehicle who willfully flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police vehicle when given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. The signal given by a peace officer may be by emergency lights or siren. The signal given by a peace officer by emergency lights or siren need not conform to the standards for decibel ratings or light visibility specified in section 49-623(3), Idaho Code. It is sufficient proof that a reasonable person knew or should have known that the visual or audible signal given by a peace officer was intended to bring the pursued vehicle to a stop.”

That of course is the definition of misdemeanor eluding in case you didn’t read that in the description.