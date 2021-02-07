Ask Policemandan: What's the difference between eluding and felony eluding?

Q: What is the difference between eluding and felony eluding? — Edith
A: Well, for starters the first one is a misdemeanor and the second…..anyone, anyone? I was also going to add that one will get you into more trouble than the other. Can you guess which one? (Stop booing, I heard you chuckle).
The simplest to explain this is to simple give the Idaho code that references eluding.
Idaho code 49-1404 defines eluding as this: “Any driver of a motor vehicle who willfully flees or attempts to elude a pursuing police vehicle when given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. The signal given by a peace officer may be by emergency lights or siren. The signal given by a peace officer by emergency lights or siren need not conform to the standards for decibel ratings or light visibility specified in section 49-623(3), Idaho Code. It is sufficient proof that a reasonable person knew or should have known that the visual or audible signal given by a peace officer was intended to bring the pursued vehicle to a stop.”
That of course is the definition of misdemeanor eluding in case you didn’t read that in the description.
Felony eluding is defined as: “Travels in excess of thirty miles per hour above the posted speed limit; (b) Causes damage to the property of another or bodily injury to another; © Drives his vehicle in a manner as to endanger or likely to endanger the property of another or the person of another; or (d) Leaves the state; is guilty of a felony.”
I should add that if there were children in the vehicle then a charge of misdemeanor or felony injury to a child could also be applied.
It’s just better for everybody if drivers don’t try to elude. It’s just asking for an extra charge that is not needed.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Officer Byron Don Shields, United States Department of Homeland Security
- Captain Michael D’Angelo Garigan, Gordon County Sheriff, Georgia
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.
Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.