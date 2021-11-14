Ask Policemandan: What do I do if I'm stopped by police and my window doesn't roll down?

Before I get going this week I have to tell y’all about a change I had to make. If you have any questions please email them to: askpolicemandan@gmail.com from now on. After December my other email policemandan@cableone.net will no longer be valid. Thank you.

Q: I have a broken driver’s door window. How do I handle it when the police want me to not open the door? — Sharon

A: Cover your face because the glass can really fly when struck with a duty flashlight. We only do that on warm days though so that everybody stays warm. Don’t get excited, that was another attempt at humor by me and we don’t actually do that (For normal stops anyway).

The best advice here is to wait for the officer to get to your door and then talk loud enough for them to know your window does not roll down. You could also roll down the driver’s rear window (If you had one) and advise the officer of the window issue.

The thing I don’t want drivers with windows that don’t roll down, is to open the door as the officer is approaching, especially as they get out of the car. The reason is that the officer probably does not know that your window does not work and might believe you want to show him or her your gun. Officers get very edgy when they don’t know what the driver’s intentions really are especially if a door opens.

Q: Would a cop posing as a prostitute have to tell whether they were a cop or not if I asked? By the way this is just a theory question and not for self-protection -Scott

A: Yes they would but that would be only after they arrested you for soliciting prostitution.

Believe it or not police are allowed to lie in order to either get to the truth of the matter or to protect themselves while doing undercover work. This is a tool often used to solve cases and put the bad guys/gals in jail.

What they are not allowed to do is lie about you and the reason you got arrested. Police making up probable cause to arrest somebody would be criminal and would be the dumbest thing ever committed to put somebody in jail. I can add that although this is alleged by almost every criminal in the system it rarely happens like some out there might try to make others believe.

Although lying is usually bad it is another tool that the police can use to get to the truth.

