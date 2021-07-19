Ask Policemandan: Can you get a DUI while driving a golf cart on the roadway?

Q: Can you get a DUI while driving a golf cart on a roadway? Also can you get a DUI while driving a UTV or ATV on the roadway? — Sherry
A: No, I can’t get a DUI driving a golf cart or a UTV on the roadway. First of all I don’t drink and second of all I only own an old golf cart. I couldn’t get a DUI on a UTV or an ATV because I don’t own either (I’m not above getting either as a personal birthday gift or inheriting one if somebody is feeling generous…joking of course).
My answer, based on my opinion and from checking laws, is I don’t believe you could get a DUI while driving a golf cart on the roadway. My reasoning is that a golf cart does not fit the legal definition of a motor vehicle which is what a person would have to be in to get a DUI.
Now before you start thinking about driving your golf carts to the bar be aware that you could be charged under Idaho code 49-1426 which reads: PEDESTRIANS UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS: A pedestrian who is under the influence of alcohol or any drug to a degree which renders him a hazard shall not walk or be upon a highway except on a sidewalk.
Now before you start thinking that laws refers only to people walking let me show you the Idaho code definition of what a pedestrian is considered. Idaho code 49-117(5) reads: “Pedestrian” means any person afoot and any person operating a wheelchair or a motorized wheelchair or an electric personal assistive mobility device.
UTV’s and ATV’s fall under the definition of a motor vehicle so a person could get a DUI driving one of those on any of the areas that a DUI could be charged.
Idaho code 18-8004 reads: It is unlawful for any person who is under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substances, or any combination of alcohol, drugs and/or any other intoxicating substances, or who has an alcohol concentration of 0.08, or more, as shown by analysis of his blood, urine, or breath, to drive or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle within this state, whether upon a highway, street or bridge, or upon public or private property open to the public.
The best advice I can give is to just don’t drink and drive, problem solved.
Officer down: Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police, Indiana
- Police Officer William Earl Collins, Jr., Doyline Police, Louisiana
Have a question for Policemandan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.