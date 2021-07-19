Ask Policemandan: Can you get a DUI while driving a golf cart on the roadway?

Q: Can you get a DUI while driving a golf cart on a roadway? Also can you get a DUI while driving a UTV or ATV on the roadway? — Sherry

A: No, I can’t get a DUI driving a golf cart or a UTV on the roadway. First of all I don’t drink and second of all I only own an old golf cart. I couldn’t get a DUI on a UTV or an ATV because I don’t own either (I’m not above getting either as a personal birthday gift or inheriting one if somebody is feeling generous…joking of course).

My answer, based on my opinion and from checking laws, is I don’t believe you could get a DUI while driving a golf cart on the roadway. My reasoning is that a golf cart does not fit the legal definition of a motor vehicle which is what a person would have to be in to get a DUI.

Now before you start thinking about driving your golf carts to the bar be aware that you could be charged under Idaho code 49-1426 which reads: PEDESTRIANS UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS: A pedestrian who is under the influence of alcohol or any drug to a degree which renders him a hazard shall not walk or be upon a highway except on a sidewalk.