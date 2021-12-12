Ask Policeman Dan: You can't take the cop out of the man

Well this week I’m come to you as the retired Policeman Dan. Being retired I can say that even though you can take the man from the cop, you’ll never you’ll never take the cop from the man. I also want to thank all of you who supported me during this difficult decision. With that, let’s get on with your normally scheduled column.

Being retired, I have done what most in law enforcement do and found employment to supplement income. I am currently working for the UPS as a private vehicle driver (PVD). Now some of you might ask (I can hear you by the way, it’s a cop thing) what a PVD actually is and what does it have to do with law enforcement? Well let me explain and you’ll understand.

PVDs use their own vehicles to bring your packages you ordered to be delivered by UPS. This happens mainly around the holidays to help with the abundance of packages that get ordered during that time. This allows more packages to get delivered and ensures that you get that special item you ordered on time instead of being delayed.

Some of you may have seen us at your houses and wondered who was at your house and wondered if we were porch pirates. I know that the police have even been called on drivers because nobody really knew who was driving around going to the front (usually) of their or their neighbor’s house. I assure you that we as drivers have your best interest in mind and understand why you would hesitate to trust a company known for showing up in all brown everything. I will let you know that even though our vehicles aren’t brown we do have brown vests that have “Seasonal Helper” on the back so look for that before you pick up the phone to dial 911.

I have some other favors to ask of those who enjoy getting orders delivered. If you could get address numbers that were clearly visible at your homes it would not only help us but would also help a lot in emergency situations where finding an address right away could mean the difference between life or death. Also if you have a dog or other animal that likes the taste of human flesh, please find a way to contain that animal so that not only does nobody get hurt but also keeps a lawsuit from being filed.

Finally I would like to ensure those receiving packages know that we as delivery drivers have your package safety in mind as well. We strive to keep an eye for anybody that might be following us who might want to enjoy your package more than you. If we sense it we will call law enforcement and give them a heads up to check on possible bad intentions. We also will put packages in areas that are not visible to everybody.

So this year when you see an unknown vehicle at your house wait before you call 911 and make sure it’s not just me delivering that package (you know the one) you really, really, have been waiting for.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Deputy Sheriff Frank Ramirez Jr., Independence County Sheriff, Arkansas

Code Enforcement Officer Adam Ray Arbogast, Parsons Police, West Virginia

Police Officer Henry Laxson, Clayton County Police, Georgia

Constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson, Wilcox County Constable, Alabama

Detective Antonio Valentine, St. Louis County Police, Missouri

Police Officer Richard Houston II, Mesquite Police, Texas

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired chief of police.

