Ask Policeman Dan: Why do some people receive a citation and others are arrested for an offense?

Q: I’m confused and know you can help me understand. I have talked to many people who have received a citation for an offense while others have been arrested for the exact same thing. Where are the lines drawn that changes a citation offense into an arrest-able offense? — Kris-Tina
A: There are many factors that come into play with this one. I could jokingly say that it would depend on what food was being served at the jail that day. Seriously though being arrested or cited usually comes back to department or judicial made policies or even the officers own personal policy.
Some departments require that any arrest-able offense requires that suspect be arrested and taken to jail. The requirement could be because until a suspect is fingerprinted that charge does not show on a criminal history check. As you probably know any time a person is taken to jail that person does not get out until fingerprints are taken. Those fingerprints usually go to the state and then the feds to be added to that person’s criminal history if that person is found guilty or not.
Some new judicial decisions have come out where if the officer arrests the person that person is taken to jail, fingerprinted, and then released. This is known as a book-and-release arrest.
Some officers have his or her policy of who gets to go to jail every time. DUIs for example would be one of those. Sometimes it could be that the person arrested also has a history of failing to show up for court. That could be the only time that fingerprints could be taken.
Now for the citable offenses where there is no arrest. A citation is the same as an arrest but does not include being taken into custody. The difference, of course, is that no fingerprints are taken at that time. Only after a conviction would the fingerprints be taken, so that it was added to that person’s criminal history.
Sometimes citations are the preferred choice because it does not involve taking the time to go to the jail, especially since the pandemic. The citation is simply a summons for the suspect to have a day in court instead of a day in jail although it could still result in jail.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Phillip Campas, Kern County Sheriff, California
- Deputy Sheriff Courtney Couch, Lane County Sheriff, Oregon
- Police Officer Marquis Moorer, Selma Police, Alabama
- Police Officer Ryan Bialke, Red Lake Nation Tribal Police, Minnesota
- Trooper Micah May, Nevada Highway Patrol
- Supervisory Patrol Agent Dan Cox, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security
- Police Officer Lewis “Andy” Traylor, Austin Police, Texas
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.