Ask Policeman Dan: Why do some people receive a citation and others are arrested for an offense?

Q: I’m confused and know you can help me understand. I have talked to many people who have received a citation for an offense while others have been arrested for the exact same thing. Where are the lines drawn that changes a citation offense into an arrest-able offense? — Kris-Tina

A: There are many factors that come into play with this one. I could jokingly say that it would depend on what food was being served at the jail that day. Seriously though being arrested or cited usually comes back to department or judicial made policies or even the officers own personal policy.

Some departments require that any arrest-able offense requires that suspect be arrested and taken to jail. The requirement could be because until a suspect is fingerprinted that charge does not show on a criminal history check. As you probably know any time a person is taken to jail that person does not get out until fingerprints are taken. Those fingerprints usually go to the state and then the feds to be added to that person’s criminal history if that person is found guilty or not.

Some new judicial decisions have come out where if the officer arrests the person that person is taken to jail, fingerprinted, and then released. This is known as a book-and-release arrest.