Ask Policeman Dan: Who decides where to place stop signs? Do cops ticket junk cars?

A: Where the vehicles are is going to be the answers I give. If the vehicles are parked on the street and have not been moved for over 48 hours then the vehicle could be assumed abandoned and be towed after tagged for removal after 48 hours if not moved.

As far as citation I don’t believe the owner could be cited under state code as it is more for traffic hazards that are parked in the lane of travel.

Now as far as being on somebodies property, if the owner of the property did not own the car that car could be tagged for 48 hour removal but an attempt to contact the owner must be made. If the vehicle was not removed by then, the vehicle could be removed per land owner’s request. I will let you know that some agencies make the home owner call a tow service to remove the vehicle.

If there was an ordinance dealing with either of these situations then a citation could be the result as well as towing fees but that again would be determined by ordinance and the court.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.