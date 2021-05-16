Ask Policeman Dan: What to do if the wrong name is on a title

Q: I bought a travel trailer in Utah; I live in Idaho. I had the sheriff’s department do a VIN check on it and all was good with the paperwork the guy gave me except whose name on the title is not on the title, so I called DMV in Utah about the names I had on the paperwork I had. They looked it up and said that is was not the names that I gave her. I asked who it was and they just laughed at me. What do I do at this point so I can get it registered and get the title? — Mark
A: The first advice I can give here is that if you can’t get the title at the time of buying then it’s probably not meant to be. Of course if the bank has it then at least you know you can get it.
In this case I would talk to the people you bought the trailer from and see if they could get the title from the owner who is still on the title. If they can’t provide that to you then taking the trailer back and getting your money back would be the best move here as you’ll never get legal use from the trailer if you can’t register it.
If you did, here is the Idaho code you would be violating: 49-456 “(1) It shall be unlawful for any person: (1) To operate or for the owner to permit the operation upon a highway of any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer which is not registered and which does not have attached and displayed the license plates assigned to it for the current registration year.”
The fine is $101, which would make it an expensive purchase if you never got it registered and continued getting tickets.
As far as dealing with Utah DMV, there is not much I can say as I don’t deal with them. I can say that they are probably not allowed to give non-law enforcement personnel names of registered owners of anything.
When it comes to these types of title issues the other thing that you could be dealing with is that the trailer could be stolen and not reported. Even though a vehicle identification number (VIN) might come back as clear does not mean that it was not stolen. The owners might have not reported it at that time. If that ended up being the case, you could be charged with possession of stolen property.
Just remember in the future that if a title can’t be found then don’t find money in your wallet.
