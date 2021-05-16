Ask Policeman Dan: What to do if the wrong name is on a title

Q: I bought a travel trailer in Utah; I live in Idaho. I had the sheriff’s department do a VIN check on it and all was good with the paperwork the guy gave me except whose name on the title is not on the title, so I called DMV in Utah about the names I had on the paperwork I had. They looked it up and said that is was not the names that I gave her. I asked who it was and they just laughed at me. What do I do at this point so I can get it registered and get the title? — Mark

A: The first advice I can give here is that if you can’t get the title at the time of buying then it’s probably not meant to be. Of course if the bank has it then at least you know you can get it.

In this case I would talk to the people you bought the trailer from and see if they could get the title from the owner who is still on the title. If they can’t provide that to you then taking the trailer back and getting your money back would be the best move here as you’ll never get legal use from the trailer if you can’t register it.