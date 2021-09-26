Ask Policeman Dan: What should I do when non-handicapped people take special parking?

Q: Every day I take to and pick up my grandson from a developmental preschool at a public school. He can walk short distances but is very slow. I can, most of the time, get a closer spot to park than using the handicap spot. Once in a while, I really depend on the handicap spot as there is nowhere to park to let him out. I am pretty much the only one who uses that handicap spot so when I see someone parked there just to drop their kids (non-handicapped) off, it is really upsetting especially when I need that spot on that day. I asked my son-in-law and he said that a police officer has to witness the person in a handicap spot or call to report them but of course they will be gone by then. Do you happen to have any advice on what I should do when I need that handicap spot when someone is just there to drop their kids off? I have also witnessed handicapped drivers dropping off non-handicap children there. Is that legal too? — Denise
A: It still amazes me in this day and age of “hurry up and get nowhere” that handicap parking spots are still being used by the wrong people. This is also the only time I can say it this way without sounding biased. I, for one, hope that I never have to look for a handicap place to park (although if bad humor is ever deemed a handicap… never mind). The violation of parking in a handicap spot offers police officers with varying options for solutions. The first being the warning to the driver of said vehicle so that they are aware that they can’t park in that area or even stop in that area unless unloading a handicap passenger.
The officer could also wait for the driver of the vehicle parked in the handicap zone to find out if the passenger in the vehicle they had dropped off was handicapped. If those conditions were not there then the officer could cite the driver for parking in a handicap zone.
The officer also could cite the owner of the vehicle under this code (ID- 49-213) as well if no driver could be located. The vehicle could also be towed from that spot and the owner would be liable for the tow bill.
I have talked in the past about citizens signing citations. You could cite the owner of the vehicle or driver if they could be identified. I would suggest that you take a picture of the vehicle being parked in the handicap zone because you would be the one who would have to prove the matter as fact.
I should add that this is one of the few times an infraction citation can be written by law enforcement on private property. The fine is $100 and punishable by losing parking privileges for one month (joking on the last part but perked you up, right?).
As far as handicap placarded vehicles being in the handicap zone I could not find any law against that. If the vehicle is legal to be in that parking spot by the legally handicapped driver then it can be there. If a person was to use the handicap placard or vehicle and was using it only to get a parking spot, it would also be a $100 (plus court costs) mistake.
I will end with a simple message: “Wouldn’t it be nice if nobody needed handicap parking?”
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Robert Craig Mills, Butler County Sheriff, Ohio
- Special Agent Dustin Slovacek, Texas Department of Public Safety-Criminal Investigations Division
- Lieutenant James Guynes, Monroe County Sheriff, Arkansas
- Police Officer Noah Ryan LeBlanc, Laguna Vista Police, Texas
- Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, Independence Police, Missouri
- Police Officer Michelle Gattey, Georgetown Police, Texas
- Lieutenant John Stewart’ Lake City Police, South Carolina
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.