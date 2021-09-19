Ask Policeman Dan: What can I do about neighbor's cows on my property?

Q: Other than continually complaining to the person who lets the cows out, is there anything I can do (other than shoot them which is probably not legal). The cows in question are technically on my property, which is also an easement for the canal company. The canal company says they don’t care as long as they have access. — CLJ

A: Your story is very moo-ving (you laughed, I saw it). Seriously though no matter how empty your meat freezer is don’t try to fill it up; the meat would be very expensive.

The answer to your question would depend more on your city or county ordinances where you are. I couldn’t find any state laws that dealt with cows being out.

Idaho code 25-2112 deals with ranging stock. It reads: “It shall be unlawful for any person or persons owning livestock, or the agent or employee of such person or persons, to allow any cattle, horses, sheep or hogs to range or graze within the platted limits of any incorporated town or village of more than five hundred (500) inhabitants, between the first day of September and the first day of April, without a herder.”

If your city or county ordinance does not allow for cattle to be out running around then that neighbor could be cited under that ordinance. Most ordinances have a one warning rule though.