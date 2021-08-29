Ask Policeman Dan: Should I work with someone who wants to pay out of pocket for damages?

Q: I have a dilemma. A pickup backed into my car while I was in church. The driver was nice enough to leave his name. He had insurance but was new on a truck driving job and feared he could lose his job if he turned in the claim and no ticket was written. He would like to pay it out of pocket. I got a couple of bids and now he wants me to get one more. He’s hoping, of course, that one will be low enough to fix or replace the bumper out of pocket. I do not know this man, what do you think would be the best way for me to handle this? — Kathleen
A: I know a guy, who knows a guy, who can get your money for you but you have to be willing to forget his name. OK, bad joke aside, this one can be handled in several different ways.
I can’t really see how doing this would cost him his job as from what you told me he was driving a pickup and not his employer’s truck.
The first and maybe less stressful would be to turn this into your insurance company and let them do the leg work that you pay them to do. His insurance might ask you to do the same thing he did as far as getting bids but many insurance companies now pay who you want to fix your car.
As far as checking prices on repair shops I would just go to the one you want to go to. That price would be the price he would need to pay or you could just tell him pay up or let his insurance pay up. You don’t need to let him make the decisions for something he was at fault for. I would add that private property crashes are usually not citable as far as infractions go. Citations also are not supposed to have any bearing on how civil matters with crashes are handled but could be brought up if the issue went to court. I know you don’t want to seem like the mean one in this situation but if he is not willing to work for your benefit then I would suggest not working for his. Just don’t wait too long as the statute of limitations could come into play . I’m not sure what they are on civil matters, and you could be left paying for somebody else’s mistake.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Lieutenant Dale Sylvester Jr., Port Wentworth Police, Georgia
- Reserve Sergeant John Richard Bullard Jr., Independence Police, Missouri
- Special Agent Gregory Cleveland Holland, U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs Police Services
- Police Officer Juan Manuel Gomez-Lopez, Pelham Police, Alabama
- Police Officer Jennifer B. Sepot, Fort Lauderdale Police, Florida
- Trooper Lazaro R. Febles, Florida Highway Patrol
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan J. Proxmire, Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Michigan
- Reserve Officer Robert Craig Cloninger, Mount Gilead Police, North Carolina
- Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Police Officer Jason Raynor, Daytona Beach Police, Florida
- Deputy Sheriff Eric Otis Ritter, Moore County Sheriff, North Carolina
- Sergeant John Harris, Tulsa County Sheriff, Oklahoma
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.