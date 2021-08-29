Ask Policeman Dan: Should I work with someone who wants to pay out of pocket for damages?

Q: I have a dilemma. A pickup backed into my car while I was in church. The driver was nice enough to leave his name. He had insurance but was new on a truck driving job and feared he could lose his job if he turned in the claim and no ticket was written. He would like to pay it out of pocket. I got a couple of bids and now he wants me to get one more. He’s hoping, of course, that one will be low enough to fix or replace the bumper out of pocket. I do not know this man, what do you think would be the best way for me to handle this? — Kathleen

A: I know a guy, who knows a guy, who can get your money for you but you have to be willing to forget his name. OK, bad joke aside, this one can be handled in several different ways.

I can’t really see how doing this would cost him his job as from what you told me he was driving a pickup and not his employer’s truck.

The first and maybe less stressful would be to turn this into your insurance company and let them do the leg work that you pay them to do. His insurance might ask you to do the same thing he did as far as getting bids but many insurance companies now pay who you want to fix your car.