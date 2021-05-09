Ask Policeman Dan: Remembering the fallen

Before we get started I need to mention that this week is police officer down memorial week. The official day of observance though is May 15, which is a day that flags should be at half-staff for that observance (some are at half-staff for the week, which is OK too). There is a good chance that you’ll see someone in law enforcement officer wearing a black band around his or her badge this week. The band just help remind others of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

If you meet a law enforcement officer this week (or any) be sure to thank them for doing a job that he or she does knowing that coming home alive might not be an option.

Q: Every weekday I cross the highway going to work. One lane goes north and one lane going south. At the intersection I’m stopped, going across. I quite often meet someone taking a left. I’ve always thought I had the right of way no matter who is at the stop first, as I’m going straight. Quite often I get a dirty look. Is it whoever is first, or do I have a right of way? — Becky

A: The bigger or less-likely insured vehicle has the right of way (just joking, don’t quote me to the judge on that one).