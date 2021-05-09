Ask Policeman Dan: Remembering the fallen

Before we get started I need to mention that this week is police officer down memorial week. The official day of observance though is May 15, which is a day that flags should be at half-staff for that observance (some are at half-staff for the week, which is OK too). There is a good chance that you’ll see someone in law enforcement officer wearing a black band around his or her badge this week. The band just help remind others of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
If you meet a law enforcement officer this week (or any) be sure to thank them for doing a job that he or she does knowing that coming home alive might not be an option.
Q: Every weekday I cross the highway going to work. One lane goes north and one lane going south. At the intersection I’m stopped, going across. I quite often meet someone taking a left. I’ve always thought I had the right of way no matter who is at the stop first, as I’m going straight. Quite often I get a dirty look. Is it whoever is first, or do I have a right of way? — Becky
A: The bigger or less-likely insured vehicle has the right of way (just joking, don’t quote me to the judge on that one).
In the case where the vehicle going straight would have the right of way would mainly depend on who got there first. If the vehicle turning left got there first then that driver would have the right of way to go first if the intersection was controlled by stop signs. The case would, of course, be opposite in the straight driver got there first.
If the intersection was uncontrolled then Idaho code 49-641 could come into play. It reads: The driver of a vehicle intending to turn to the left within an intersection or into an alley, private road or driveway shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection, or so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.
That code could also be true if the intersection was controlled by stop signs and both vehicles got to the stop sign at the same time. Remember though that my interpreting of that law might not be that of judge.
The best answer I could give is that if you’re in doubt just let the other driver through as being right does not prevent crashes only yielding to the right does (hey, that wasn’t my worst attempt at humor).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Terry Dyer, Madison County Sheriff, Tennessee
- Deputy Sheriff Alexander Gwosdz, Harris County Sheriff, Texas
- Police Officer Anastasio Tsakos, New York City Police, New York
- Corporal Keith Heacook, Delmar Police, Maryland
- Sergeant Chris Ward, Watauga County Sheriff, North Carolina
- Deputy Sheriff Logan Fox, Watauga County Sheriff, North Carolina
- Police Officer Chris Farrar, Chandler Police, Arizona
- K9 Joker, Indian River County Sheriff, Florida
- K9 Kozmo, Mesquite Police, Texas
- K9 Jango, Bakersfield Police, California
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.