Ask Policeman Dan: October is domestic violence awareness month

It’s October, which means it’s also domestic violence awareness month (I know there are other awareness issues this month too). With that in mind it is time, once again, to talk about a subject that I have passion for: reducing domestic violence and the crimes generated from it. I would like to say ending domestic violence, but there is as much luck at that as there is ending drug abuse.

Domestic violence in one word is all about control. Control through actual or assumed powers, but with a main goal of controlling somebody to do whatever the controller (AKA batterer) wants them to do. This is also a tactic that is also being used for human trafficking.

Many times people believe that domestic violence is all about hitting or punching, but that is only at the end of a more sinister pattern. Many times domestic violence starts out with phrases such as “It’s your fault,” “You’re crazy and nobody will believe you,” “Go ahead and call the cops cause you won’t be here when they get here” or even “ I’m sorry, you know I get a little jealous sometimes. It’s because I love you so much.” Some of you out there may have heard these exact words or similar to them. This is where the control usually begins. The end of the pattern usually shows up when police get involved because the physical portion is what we get called to.