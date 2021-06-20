Ask Policeman Dan: Keeping stop signs visible

Q: Who is responsible to make sure a stop sign is able to be seen by a driver if something such as a tree branch is growing in front of it in the State of Idaho? Is there a state code that addressed this issue? Is there a county or city ordinance that would need to be present in a particular jurisdiction to address this issue? -Ren

A: The only state code I could find for your question would be Idaho code 49-801(2) that might be an answer you’re looking for. Even though it does not say who would be responsible for fixing the issue you talked about it does give leeway to arguing in court if a driver was cited for not stopping for a stop sign.

Idaho code 9-801(2) reads: “No provisions of this title for which traffic-control devices are required shall be enforced against an alleged violator if at the time and place of the alleged violation a device is not in proper position and sufficiently legible to be seen by an ordinarily observant person. Whenever a particular section does not state that traffic-control devices are required, the section shall be effective even though no devices are erected and in place.”