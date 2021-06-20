Ask Policeman Dan: Keeping stop signs visible

Q: Who is responsible to make sure a stop sign is able to be seen by a driver if something such as a tree branch is growing in front of it in the State of Idaho? Is there a state code that addressed this issue? Is there a county or city ordinance that would need to be present in a particular jurisdiction to address this issue? -Ren
A: The only state code I could find for your question would be Idaho code 49-801(2) that might be an answer you’re looking for. Even though it does not say who would be responsible for fixing the issue you talked about it does give leeway to arguing in court if a driver was cited for not stopping for a stop sign.
Idaho code 9-801(2) reads: “No provisions of this title for which traffic-control devices are required shall be enforced against an alleged violator if at the time and place of the alleged violation a device is not in proper position and sufficiently legible to be seen by an ordinarily observant person. Whenever a particular section does not state that traffic-control devices are required, the section shall be effective even though no devices are erected and in place.”
The answer to who would be responsible falls under Idaho code 49-801(3) which reads: “Whenever traffic-control devices are placed or held in position approximately conforming to the requirements of this title, the devices shall be presumed to have been placed or held by the official act or direction of lawful authority, unless the contrary shall be established by competent evidence.”
The lawful authority in my mind would be whichever agency was responsible for that area. For example a city stop sign would probably be under that city’s direction to remove the obstruction. The same would probably be true for highway districts, county districts or state highways.
As far as county or city ordinances I can’t give you an answer because those often vary. I’m sure you could check the location in question and then look for those ordinances through the county or city jurisdiction.
I believe that if the tree obstruction was from somebody’s private property that person could be held financially responsible for the removal.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.