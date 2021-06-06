Ask Policeman Dan: Is it legal for an untethered dog to be in the back of a pickup?

Q: I see untethered dogs (and sometimes people) in the back of pickups all the time. Is it legal? Also a friend of mine says it is OK (legal) to make a left turn when the left turn signal is red if the main light is green with no oncoming traffic, I say no. I would appreciate answer. — Rich

A: Although it is not a great or safe idea it is not illegal to leave a dog or any animal untethered in the back of a pickup. I also know that if a law was presented in the Legislature making it illegal my wife would be on the band wagon to see that law get enacted.

I know that dogs like to ride in the back of pickups but sadly I see a few of these dogs also deceased alongside the roads. Dogs, sometimes, also like to jump out when pickups stop so they can meet that stranger dog nearby or chase that squirrel that might have said something to make them give chase. This is also a reason to see deceased dogs along the roadway.

As far as humans in the back of pickups it would only be against the law if the child or children were 7 years old or younger as they are required to be in child safety seats. I could go into detail about how unsafe of an adventure it is for legal aged children to ride in the back of pickups but I grew up riding in the back of pickups and nothing happened to me.