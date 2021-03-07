Ask Policeman Dan: Is every licenses plate number in the county unique?

Q: I can usually recognize which state a basic plate is from, but with all the special edition plates that are out now from everywhere and plate holders that hide the state name, how do you call in the plate if you don’t have the chance to pull them over? — Sekabear1
A: I must admit that ever since Idaho came out with the centennial plate it has been getting harder to recognize some states plates out there. I think that might be because Idaho’s plate was so awesome that other states tried to be like us (my opinion).
As far as not being able to read plates that is where we in law enforcement get the advantage to find out more about license plates that we can’t read.
Idaho code 49-4432 reads: “Every license plate shall have displayed upon it the registration number assigned to the vehicle and its owner and the name “Idaho” which may be abbreviated. The plates issued under the provisions of section 49-402(1), Idaho Code, and the required letters and numerals, including an identification of the county in which the motor vehicle to which the plates will be affixed is registered, shall be of sufficient size to be plainly readable from a distance of 75 feet during daylight, and each license plate and registration sticker shall be treated with a fully reflectorized material according to specifications prescribed by the board.”
In case anybody was wondering this means that the plate must be completely readable, including the license plate sticker.
Speaking of license plate stickers, some of the drivers out there have forgotten the simple rule of law of where to put the registration sticker (not there either).
The sticker goes on the bottom right hand corner every time. Those of you who thought it was funny or cute to go around the plate on each corner might get to fork out a little more money to get a new sticker to put in the right spot. Don’t worry though, the citation that goes with this error is a non-moving violation so it’ll only cost you money and won’t affect points or insurance issues.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Lieutenant Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction
- Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore, Division of State Parks and Watercraft, Ohio
- Deputy Sheriff Thomas Albanese, Los Angeles County Sheriff, California
- Reserve Deputy Constable Martinus Mitchum, Second City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office, Louisiana
- Police Officer Dominic J. Winum, Stanley Police, Virginia
- K9 Luna, Duluth Police, Minnesota
Dan Bristol is the Heyburn chief of police.