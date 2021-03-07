Ask Policeman Dan: Is every licenses plate number in the county unique?

Q: I can usually recognize which state a basic plate is from, but with all the special edition plates that are out now from everywhere and plate holders that hide the state name, how do you call in the plate if you don’t have the chance to pull them over? — Sekabear1

A: I must admit that ever since Idaho came out with the centennial plate it has been getting harder to recognize some states plates out there. I think that might be because Idaho’s plate was so awesome that other states tried to be like us (my opinion).

As far as not being able to read plates that is where we in law enforcement get the advantage to find out more about license plates that we can’t read.