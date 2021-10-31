Ask Policeman Dan: How much trouble will I get in driving with a suspended CDL license?

Q. I started a job and told my boss that my CDL was suspended. My boss told me that driving was part of the job and informed me that I would need to drive for the company. What kind of trouble could I get into if I drove and got caught? — Sam

A: Well, I’m not sure you want to know the scars that get left after punishment; they’re pretty severe. OK, before the emails come out that was a joke, they never leave scars.

If you were caught driving suspended then you could be guilty of an infraction or misdemeanor, depending on the reason for the driver’s license suspension. We have talked about that in the past so I won’t spend more time on that subject.

Now for your boss, he or she could into a lot of trouble if he or she allowed you to drive knowing that your CDL was suspended.

Idaho code 49-337(5) reads: “No employer shall knowingly allow, permit, require or authorize an employee to operate a commercial motor vehicle in the United States during any period:

“(a) In which the employee has a driver’s license suspended, revoked or canceled by a state, has lost the privilege to operate a commercial motor vehicle in a state or has been disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle; or

“(b) In which the employee has more than one (1) driver’s license; or

“© In which the employee, or the motor vehicle being driven, or the motor carrier operation, is subject to an out-of-service order.”

Here is the penalty: “An employer who is convicted of a violation of subsection (5)© of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than two thousand seven hundred fifty dollars ($2,750) nor more than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000).”

Not sure your employer would want to lose money having you drive.

Police Joke time: Why did the officer give the ghost a ticket? It didn’t have a haunting license.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Police Officer Yandy Chirino,Hollywood Police, Florida

Police Officer Ryan Hayworth, Knightdale Police, North Carolina

Trooper Ted L. Benda, Iowa State Patrol

Have a question for Policemandan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.

Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.

