Ask Policeman Dan: How long do you signal before changing lanes?

Q: I saw an article about motorists getting stopped for failing to signal five seconds before changing lanes or passing. I even hear about it happening on residential streets in small towns. I looked up the statute and it appears to me to be referring only to folks pulling into traffic from a stopped position along an interstate. Signal five second before you pull into traffic. From a practical standpoint, signaling for five seconds in almost every other situation is uncomfortable, counter-intuitive, and seems just plain dangerous, and I almost NEVER see anyone do it, including police. Is this statute being misinterpreted and misapplied in Idaho? The statute says AND not OR. It seems pretty clear to me. — David

A: You mean that those signals actually do work and are not just painted on (Old joke I hear from my dad)?

I believe the statue you are talking about is Idaho Code 49-808. I could give you my interpretation but why not just lay out the entire code so others will know what we are talking about.

Idaho Code 49-808 reads: “Turning movements and required signals. (1) No person shall turn a vehicle onto a highway or move a vehicle right or left upon a highway or merge onto or exit from a highway unless and until the movement can be made with reasonable safety nor without giving an appropriate signal.