Ask Policeman Dan: How long do you signal before changing lanes?

Q: I saw an article about motorists getting stopped for failing to signal five seconds before changing lanes or passing. I even hear about it happening on residential streets in small towns. I looked up the statute and it appears to me to be referring only to folks pulling into traffic from a stopped position along an interstate. Signal five second before you pull into traffic. From a practical standpoint, signaling for five seconds in almost every other situation is uncomfortable, counter-intuitive, and seems just plain dangerous, and I almost NEVER see anyone do it, including police. Is this statute being misinterpreted and misapplied in Idaho? The statute says AND not OR. It seems pretty clear to me. — David
A: You mean that those signals actually do work and are not just painted on (Old joke I hear from my dad)?
I believe the statue you are talking about is Idaho Code 49-808. I could give you my interpretation but why not just lay out the entire code so others will know what we are talking about.
Idaho Code 49-808 reads: “Turning movements and required signals. (1) No person shall turn a vehicle onto a highway or move a vehicle right or left upon a highway or merge onto or exit from a highway unless and until the movement can be made with reasonable safety nor without giving an appropriate signal.
“(2) A signal of intention to turn or move right or left when required shall be given continuously to warn other traffic. On controlled-access highways and before turning from a parked position, the signal shall be given continuously for not less than five seconds and, in all other instances, for not less than the last one hundred feet traveled by the vehicle before turning.
“(3) No person shall stop or suddenly decrease the speed of a vehicle without first giving an appropriate signal to the driver of any vehicle immediately to the rear when there is opportunity to give such a signal.”
My interpretation of this law seems to match what you are thinking. If stopped and turning then the five second rule applies but if moving then the signal needs to be on at least 100 feet before the turn.
I can add that this is one law that I have never stopped nor cited for because I see many arguments for errors on exactly how an officer would have known that less than five seconds had elapsed (I mean officers are good but unless that officer is carrying a stopwatch everywhere I don’t see this one going far in court). That does not mean I’m saying somebody would win in a court trial but I’d put money on it (not literally because we know that kind of gambling is illegal in Idaho).
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.