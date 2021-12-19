Ask Policeman Dan: Good Christmas shopping advice

Here is some Christmas advice while figuring out what to get me ... I mean, others ... for Christmas.

If you are shopping at a store for gifts to give and have a purse with you, don’t leave it in the shopping cart. It might be a pain to shoulder it but there are quick thieves who can get your purse out of your cart without you even knowing when it was taken. One scam that is used is to knock something off from the shelf near you and when you bend down to pick it up they grab and run (well walk away quickly).

If you are paying with your debit card that requires you enter a PIN number, be sure to shield your entry from spying eyes. Some people have great memories and since a PIN number is usually only four digits, it makes it easier to remember. Also don’t leave your PIN number written down in your purse or wallet in case somebody snatched those prior.

If you are shopping online make sure that before you enter any credit card or other personal information that the site is encrypted. Usually the easiest way to tell if a site is secure is that you should see https: on the address box. You could also do a right click on that box and it should show that the page is secure. If you see a red X through the box it usually means the security of the address is expired or no good or both. I would suggest not sending personal information in that case. If there is a phone number to order from, I would go that route.

If you do order an expensive gift online and you are not sure if you would be home to get it, I would suggest sending to a secondary address where you know somebody should be at to get it for you.

If you are gifting to charities and are not sure if they are valid then I would suggest donating to local established organizations. If you want to check a charity that you are not sure about you might be able to go to BBB.org and see if there have either been complaints or if they are an established charity. You could also check with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office or maybe even your local chamber to commerce for ideas as well. I would suggest sticking with a known, local charity.

Officer down

Please put this officer, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.

Detective Joseph Pollack, Douglas County Sheriff, Colorado

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former police chief.

