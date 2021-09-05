Ask Policeman Dan: Getting back to school safely

Well it’s back to school time again for most (I hear you booing, except the parents for some reason) and it is time again to get people back into the swing of school safety.

The first thing I want to harp on is using your cellphones while driving through the school zones. For those readers who have been reading this column for a while you know my feelings on cellphone use in school zones. For the “newbies” let me just say that cellphones detract from attention in the areas of school where attention needs more effort. A fraction of a second reaction time could mean a lifetime of suffering if it resulted in a child being struck by your vehicle.

I have noticed through the years that most drivers don’t pay attention while on their cellphones and driving through a school zone. What I can promise for the ones I catch breaking driving traffic laws (speeding, running stop signs, etc.) is that you will get a ticket and there will be no breaks. All you have to do is stay off the cellphone while going through a school zone or just pull over and stop to talk. The main thing is to just pay attention.

OK, we have beaten to death back to school safety for elementary for years so let’s talk about high school safety. Remember parents that these school-age children know everything so you need to listen and learn from them (If they only really knew right?).