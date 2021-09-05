Ask Policeman Dan: Getting back to school safely

Well it’s back to school time again for most (I hear you booing, except the parents for some reason) and it is time again to get people back into the swing of school safety.
The first thing I want to harp on is using your cellphones while driving through the school zones. For those readers who have been reading this column for a while you know my feelings on cellphone use in school zones. For the “newbies” let me just say that cellphones detract from attention in the areas of school where attention needs more effort. A fraction of a second reaction time could mean a lifetime of suffering if it resulted in a child being struck by your vehicle.
I have noticed through the years that most drivers don’t pay attention while on their cellphones and driving through a school zone. What I can promise for the ones I catch breaking driving traffic laws (speeding, running stop signs, etc.) is that you will get a ticket and there will be no breaks. All you have to do is stay off the cellphone while going through a school zone or just pull over and stop to talk. The main thing is to just pay attention.
OK, we have beaten to death back to school safety for elementary for years so let’s talk about high school safety. Remember parents that these school-age children know everything so you need to listen and learn from them (If they only really knew right?).
Many high school age children have cellphones. Parents you need to know that even if they bought them you have every right to check the phone to see what they have used it for. If you are afraid your child will hate you for snooping then be prepared to be hated. This country is full of missing or runaway children whose parents were not hated and did not get into their children’s business.
One other thing to get into your child’s business at school is their grades. If your straight-A child is failing, it’s time to find out why. Your child might be the victim of bullying (later column) or domestic violence or even drug use. The main point here is to be involved in your child’s life and know that if they don’t like it you are probably doing it right.
Finally, as I have talked about before, take your cellphone or digital camera out every morning and take a picture of your child before he or she goes to school. It costs nothing but could mean the world to police if that child runs away or is abducted. To many times parents find pictures of their missing children and the picture is a few years old. The good thing here too is that you also have a daily photo journal of your child throughout the year.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.