Ask Policeman Dan: Do I have to wait 24 hours to report a missing person?

Q: Is it true that you have to wait 24 hours before you can report a person missing or as a runaway?— Tina

A: No — is that simple enough for an answer? You can report a person missing or as a runaway as soon as you believe that they are gone.

The trick here is that if you are not the parent or legal guardian of the runaway then you can’t sign that child (17 or under) as a runaway but you could report them as missing if you were in charge of watching them.

A child signed as a runaway can be picked up by the police and held for the parents or guardians to retrieve. The child must also be retrieved by the guardian(s) or parent(s) within 24 hours of being picked up, unless there was a circumstance where the child was farther away than time would allow them to be retrieved within that 24 hours. That would need an order from the court to detain them longer than 24 hours.

The most important thing to do when a child returns home is to be sure and go sign the runaway form where it says that the child has returned so that the child can be taken out of the system.