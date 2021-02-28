Ask Policeman Dan: Department of Motor Vehicle extends expiration date

Q: We have not received our new registration and tags for a vehicle that had expired tags the end of December 2020. I sent the check in November. The check was cashed just before Christmas. If I drive that vehicle, will I get a ticket for expired registration even though it is the fault of the Department of Motor Vehicles? — Unregistered
A: Hopefully you have this taken care by now as I forgot to post your question in December of 2020 when this would have made more sense. This is what happens when I answer questions in the order I receive them.
Back when you sent me this question the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles had extended the expiration on registrations and driver’s licenses to Jan. 31, 2021. If the person’s registration or driver’s license was expired before that date, then it was not expired. Even though that might sound as confusing as a politician’s speech it was much clearer. Basically nobody had to worry about renewing anything because all the expired registrations and driver’s licenses were given an extended life.
Anybody who got a ticket for expired registrations or driver’s licenses up until Jan. 31 simply got them dismissed when he or she went to court. Most law enforcement did not write tickets however for those violations as they knew of the extension.
As far as your check clearing and you not getting anything in the mail I’m sure that issue has been rectified as I believe the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles got the glitch that had been in the system fixed (Maybe their computer got the COVID virus too).
If you have not received yet then you need to get a hold of the county that you renewed your registration from and let them know.
My bet would be that if you got a ticket for expired registration the judge would dismiss it, if he or she knew your story especially since the check cleared.
Finally, be aware that some county assessors are requiring that an appointment be made to come in to register vehicles or renew plates. If you go to itd.idaho.gov you should be able to check your local assessor to see if an appointment would have to be made.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Richard Paul Brown, Fresno Police, California
- Deputy Sheriff Michael Magli, Pinellas County Sheriff, Florida
- Police Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez, Miccosukee Tribal Police, Florida
Dan Bristol is the chief of police in Heyburn.