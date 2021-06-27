Ask Policeman Dan: Daughter's ex-boyfriend is harassing her, what can I do?

You can get a protection order for your daughter against her ex-boyfriend. I would insist you only get this if you feel that your daughter’s safety is at risk. I would tell parents out there to only get a protection order for that reason. I do not want to see parents getting protection orders simply because they do not like the ex-boyfriend. This action would only lead to making it difficult for real victims to get protection orders.

Speaking of protection orders let’s talk about the process it takes to try and get one: The first thing to do is go to the court in your jurisdiction. Then you as the petitioner ask for the protection order forms to use so that you can explain why you want a protection order. The clerk can help you with any confusing issues. When you get them filled out you give them to the court clerk. There will be a small hearing with the judge; prosecutor, court clerk and you (advocate may be there too) in the courtroom. If the judge grants your order then it must be served on the person you are seeking protection from (respondent) in order to be valid. Once the protection order is served to the person you’re seeking protection from then the order will be valid for 14 days. The judge will set a court date at the end of those 14 days to see if the order will be extended. The respondent then gets to be present and tell the court why the order should not be extended. If they don’t prevail or don’t show up (defaulting) then the order can be extended for as long as the judge would like. The order is also valid in all 50 states and U.S. territories.