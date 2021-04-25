Ask Policeman Dan: Clearing up school sign confusion

Q: Hey Policeman Dan, long time reader, second time submitter.
My wife and I have a question about the dynamic school zone signs that are becoming more and more popular, the ones that are school zones if the light is flashing. The question we have is, if the lights are blinking on a day that school is clearly not in session, does the school zone speed limit still apply? We have the same question, but reversed. Could I be pulled over in a school zone when the light isn’t blinking but kids are obviously on their way to/from school? On a side note, who maintains these? Is there someone citizens could call to alert them of issues with the lights? -Tyler
A: First I need to congratulate you for reading this column longer than one week. Most readers offer me money to buy better jokes and tell me not to quit my day job (Insert rim shot).
I must admit that I’ve never heard of signs being called dynamic school zones signs so you have taught me something new. I do know that the school zone signs we have in Heyburn have flashing lights but they are turned on manually at the beginning of the school year and off at the end. The only dynamic is the person flipping the switches.
I can tell you that if the signs read school zone is observed when the lights are flashing, then the school zone speed would technically be enforceable. If school was out, say for the summer then you might get the ticket dismissed if the judge agrees with you.
If the lights are not flashing and the sign says only when lights are flashing and does not add a time frame when the zone is in effect, then the school speed would not be in effect. That however would still mean you needed to drive safely with children out and about as some of them might believe drivers are watching for them in the school zone.
I should add that Idaho code 49-658 also adds another exception: “No person shall operate a vehicle in excess of the posted maximum speed limit established for a posted school zone. If a posted school zone speed limit sign includes the words ‘when children are present,’ the term shall mean one (1) or more children.”
The maintenance of the signs usually falls on the city the school is in, the highway district, or the Idaho Department of Transportation. Those would be your contact starting points.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Deputy Sheriff Thomas Patrick Barnes, Jefferson Davis County Sheriff, Mississippi
- Border Patrol Agent Christopher Shane Simpkins, United States Border Patrol
- Police Officer David Parde, Lexington Police, North Carolina
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police