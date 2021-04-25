Ask Policeman Dan: Clearing up school sign confusion

Q: Hey Policeman Dan, long time reader, second time submitter.

My wife and I have a question about the dynamic school zone signs that are becoming more and more popular, the ones that are school zones if the light is flashing. The question we have is, if the lights are blinking on a day that school is clearly not in session, does the school zone speed limit still apply? We have the same question, but reversed. Could I be pulled over in a school zone when the light isn’t blinking but kids are obviously on their way to/from school? On a side note, who maintains these? Is there someone citizens could call to alert them of issues with the lights? -Tyler

A: First I need to congratulate you for reading this column longer than one week. Most readers offer me money to buy better jokes and tell me not to quit my day job (Insert rim shot).

I must admit that I’ve never heard of signs being called dynamic school zones signs so you have taught me something new. I do know that the school zone signs we have in Heyburn have flashing lights but they are turned on manually at the beginning of the school year and off at the end. The only dynamic is the person flipping the switches.